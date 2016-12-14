Bull Run’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey

Carly Diaz

Critic’s note: This occasional entry is about stuff that I eat or drink that you should eat or drink, too. It may be about items that are locally made, or they may not be, but you’ll be able to find them in town. And you should.

BAD NEWS, LOCAVORES: Most of the “Oregon” whiskey on the market is made in other states, shipped over and then just given a new name and label (holler at cha Kentucky!). Good news, everyone: That’s starting to change.

Several years back, a few Portland distilleries committed themselves to making the good stuff right here, and all-Beaver State blends are popping up in tasting rooms and liquor stores. The most recent is the Oregon Single Malt Whiskey from Bull Run Distillery, which put out its first five-year aged 89.08 proof bottle last month.

Made with barley from the Klamath Basin and fermented with yeasts from Burnside Brewing Co., it’s a potent whiskey that, when served straight, is guaranteed to put some hair on your chest... or just burn your esophagus. Just about any other way—be it with ice and a twist or generously added to eggnog—this Slabtown-made liquor is a holiday treat and an investment in the production of Oregon whiskey.