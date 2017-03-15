The Happiest Hours Your Guide to More Than 75 of the City’s Best Happy Hours

Tyler Gross

The day is done, but you’ve still got work to do—eatin’ and drinkin’ work, that is. Which is where the Mercury’s happy hour mega-guide comes in: We’re here to tell you where to score cheap food and drink during those fateful hours after quittin’ time and before evening kicks in.

Portland has a ridiculous amount of happy hours to choose from, with food and drink specials that rank from a few cents off to truly screaming deals. High-end and low-end bars alike take part in this city’s pervasive happy hour tradition, with deals on fancy cocktails and cost-effective pours, and food specials that range from bite-sized snacks to belly-loading meals. There’s no single type of happy hour, as you’ll see, so we’re here to help you find the one that’s just right for you.