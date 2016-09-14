Good Morning, News: Bye-Bye 48-Hour Rule, Colin Powell's Hacked Emails, and Nelly Fans to the Rescue!

Mayor Charlie Hales may have a much needed win on his hands before he leaves office with a police union renegotiation deal that could get rid of the reviled "48-hour rule."

An ex-employee of Multnomah County is suing, claiming she was fired because she complained about possible fiscal mismanagement.

Shocking absolutely no one, Uber and Lyft have received twice as many penalties for breaking city rules than taxi companies have. (That sound you hear is taxi drivers yelling, "I TOLD YOU SO!")

Yesterday signaled the opening arguments in the Malheur Refuge Y'all Qaeda case, and today prosecutors start trotting out all their evidence.

House Speaker Tina Kotek has come out swinging against the housing crisis, pushing for statewide caps on rent hikes and a stop to no-cause evictions.

Sheriff's Office under fire after initially ignoring deputy's 'Middle East' remarks to girl https://t.co/ScpFiTuCgH pic.twitter.com/tHgTcUzA4O

— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) September 14, 2016

Whistleblower Edward Snowden is making a plea for Obama to give him a presidential pardon before leaving office.

A University of North Carolina Chapel Hill student is accusing the administration of doing nothing about the football player who allegedly raped her.

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell got his email account hacked, and it turns out he had some choice words for Donald Trump, which include, but are not limited to, "national disgrace."

Speaking of Trump, Democrats are pushing for an investigation into the bribe—ahem—"political contribution" he attempted to give to the Florida attorney general.

Trump also made the statement that Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark—that many of his supporters are racist shitbags—should disqualify her from the presidency. Ha. Ha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAA!!! Good one.

Hillary Clinton's campaign says it will release even more health records following the dust-up from her pneumonia scare.

Rapper Nelly is facing a $2.4 million tax lien—but fans are helping him pay it off by streaming his music. Nelly responds, "It's getting thoughtful in hurrr." (Heh.)

