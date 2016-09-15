Good Morning, News: Jay-Z, Bike Helmets, and My Little Pony

Good morning, Portland. I'd really appreciate if you'd do me a kindness and click on these links.

Check out this Jay-Z video op-ed on the War on Drugs in the New York Times:



Out in print yesterday, is our 2016 Newcomer's Guide to Portland, 16 pieces that serve as the "official guide for those new to Portland, who don't know a single goddamn thing." It's good.

Katie Turner

Make sure to read Dirk VanderHart's piece on Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz's push to get big money out of Portland elections.

In August, 15-year-old Fallon Smart was killed by a driver on SE Hawthorne near 43rd. Yesterday, Smart's mother went to Portland City Council and powerfully recounted her daughter's life and death.



Multnomah County just unveiled the new Gresham Women's Shelter, which will offer 90 beds for homeless women, operated by Human Solutions, a local nonprofit.

On the first day of school last week, a bus driver in Gresham dropped off a 12-year-old with Down syndrome at the wrong school. Twice.

A good long story in the Portland Tribune about two local parents trying to figure out the circumstances of their son's 2013 death from a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles.

There's a bike-sharing program. There's just no helmet-sharing program, and that can lead to problems, the Tribune reports.

And finally, some iPhone news...

