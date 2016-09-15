Last Chance: Get Your Tickets for the "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" Before it Sells Out!

The Portland Mercury and Revolution Hall presents...

Guys! Tickets are going super fast for the Portland comedy show of the year, The Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy, going down TOMORROW (Friday) NIGHT at Revolution Hall!

Portland comedy is BLOWING UP—and in this one-of-a-kind show you’ll see Portland’s funniest people (and hilarious up-and-comers) all on one stage. Stand-up comedians, funny music, improv, sketch comedy… all from Portland’s local undisputable geniuses!

Featuring stand-up from: Bri Pruett, Alex Falcone, Nariko Ott, Jason Traeger, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Katie Nguyen, Mohanad S. Elshieky, Marcus Coleman, and hilarious PowerPoint comedy from Phil Schallberger.

Plus! Sketch and improv from the Aces, the Liberators, and Bang + Burn, as well as music from the Doubleclicks.

Hosted by the Mercury’s Wm. Steven Humphrey.

And it all goes down at 8 pm on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 at Revolution Hall (1300 SE Stark),

$15 advance, $18 door, 21+. BUT HURRY! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AND HERE BEFORE THEY SELL OUT!

Don’t miss the undisputable fun of THE UNDISPUTABLE GENIUSES OF COMEDY!