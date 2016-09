Savage Love Letter of the Day: He Wears Short Shorts

ATENTTION : I READ YOUR ARTICLES ONCE IN AWHILE .... MAYBE YOU CAN ANSWER MINE .... IM A STRAIGHT MAN AND WILL ALWAYS BE STRAGHT .... I BEEN SHAVING MY LEGS FOR A YEAR IN A HALF NOW .... AND I CAN TELL YOU NOW .... I WEAR SHORTS AND SANDALS OUT IN PUBLIC .... FROM COFFEE SHOPS, DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING MALLS, EVEN STRIP CLUBS .... THERE HAS BEEN NO COMPLAINTS OR INSULTS ON ME AT ALL FROM THE WOMAN .... I EVEN GO TO THE DOCTORS OFFICE IN SHORTS AND SANDALS ...... AND NO COMPLAINTS FROM THE LADY NURSES OR FEMALE STAFF THERE .... I ALSO HEAR THAT SOME WOMAN LIKE MEN THAT SHAVE THERE LEGS .... I DONT THINK I WANNA HAVE FULL HAIRY LEGS AGAIN ..... ITS THE GREATEST THING I EVER DONE TO MY BODY .... GUYS SHOULD TRY THIS .... IF YOU DONT LIKE IT ... JUST GROW YOUR HAIR BACK ON YOUR LEGS ..... I WOULD LIKE HEAR YOUR COMMENTS THANKS ..... THE SMOOTH GUY

Other than turning off the caps lock, TSG, and laying off the ellipses... I've only got one comment: The popularity of shaved legs on men spikes every four years... right after the Summer Olympics, thanks to all those smooth-shaved, camera-friendly, touchy-feely divers.

They're your legs, TSG, and if shaving them makes you happy—even if the ladies hated it—you go right ahead and shave 'em.