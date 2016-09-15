One Trump Child Lies, Another Jokes About Gas Chambers, and Did You Hear About the Demon That's "Latched Onto" Clinton?

I'm worried about the future of human civilization. Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Another day, another vile thing coming out of a Trump's mouth—this time from Trump's son, Donald Jr., the guy on the far right in that photo above.

Speaking on talk radio, DJTJR (as one Washington Post columnist likes to shorten his name) said that Hillary Clinton would not be doing well if not for the collusion of the media and their willingness to give her a pass on "every lie."

That's not all he said:

The media has been her number one surrogate in this. Without the media, this wouldn’t even be a contest, but the media has built her up. They’ve let her slide on every indiscrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out of this thing. If Republicans were doing that, they’d be warming up the gas chamber right now.

If you'd like to hear him saying this, well, here:

The amount of psychological projection here is stunning. It's Trump who refuses to release his medical records—and the media appears to be giving him a pass. It's Trump who refuses to releases his taxes—and the media appears to be giving him a pass. It's Trump whose nationalism, disgust at immigrants, disdain for non-whites, propensity for demagoguery, and talent for propaganda make him analogous to Hitler—although in DJRTR's formulation, the media are Hitler.

Ohhhhkay. Meanwhile, in the real world, Matt Lauer doesn't follow-up on Trump's lies about Iraq but he has seven follow-up questions for Hillary Clinton on her email.

In other crazy things coming out of Trump's children's mouths, Ivanka Trump gave an interview to Cosmopolitan and, as New York magazine's Rebecca Traister puts it, "revealed herself as just as defensive and dishonest as her father."

The title of Traister's piece is: "Ivanka Trump Is Lying About Both Candidates’ Records on Family Leave." Ivanka also claimed to Cosmo that Clinton hasn't put forward a child care plan ("On child care specifically, there are no proposals on the table"), even though anyone who's seen one of Clinton's stump speeches or visited her website knows that's not true.

To recap: Clinton will pay for maternity leave and making child care affordable by taxing the rich.

When Cosmo went on to ask Ivanka: "In 2004, Donald Trump said that pregnancy is an inconvenient thing for a business. It's surprising to see this policy from him today. Can you talk a little bit about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?" Ivanka replied:

So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues. So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you're going to make a comment like that.

Soon thereafter, Ivanka cut the Cosmo interview short.

In other batshit craziness from the right, a caller to a right-wing talk show run by an alleged "Christian" named Bryan Fischer asked, apparently with a straight face, if it was possible a "demon" had "latched onto" Hillary Clinton because she shows "the same type of behavior" that is "documented" when "a person is possessed."

Mmmm. Good question. Bryan?

I think it’s almost inevitable given what she’s done with her life and the things that she’s done. You can open the doorway of your life to demonic presences in a lot of different ways and a lot of them are things that Hillary Clinton has done. So there’s no question, from a biblical standpoint, that she herself has opened her life up to demonic influence.

Just a reminder: This is a person who lives in the same world as you and me.

Terrifying.