Things to Oktoberfest This Weekend!

Mount Angel Oktoberfest

For four days out of the year, the town of Mount Angel essentially transforms itself into Little Germany, full of lederhosen, tuba music, sausages, and an absolutely astounding amount of beer of all kinds and varieties, to be drank out of all sorts of steins, mugs, cups and boots. Plus there's other attractions, including weiner dog races, a car show, dancing, live music, and much more.

Sept 15-18, Mount Angel Abbey, 11am, $5-30, all ages

Stammtisch 2016 Oktoberfest

Stammtisch's third annual celebration of this season includes a barbecue, games, live German music, giant pretzels, and over 10 Oktoberfest biers to enjoy all weekend long, with special ceremonial tappings throughout the weekend.

Sept 16-18, Stammtisch, 12pm, all ages

The Abbey Oktoberfest

As you can see, lots of places are bringing a little bit of Germany to the Pacific Northwest, but the Abbey isn't just dedicating a day or two to drinking, dancing, and sausage-y silliness, they're going full Oktoberfest, running a variety of events (all family-friendly, too!) at their NW 23rd location from Sept 16 to Oct 2nd. Dogtoberfest

This Dogtoberfest involves no oom-pah or pastries or drinking out of glass footwear. It's a charity dog wash. You bring your dog to the lucky lab, pay good money (that will go to DoveLewis) and leave with a very clean mutt. Oh, there'll be live music, food, and beer for you to eat while your dog gets pampered, but your dog? The dog just gets a mani/pedi. Which is cool.

Sept 18, Lucky Lab, 11am, $10-20