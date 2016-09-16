Win Tickets to The I, Anonymous Show!

This Monday at the Secret Society marks the first installment of the live comedy show The I, Anonymous Show! Hosted by the hilarious and charming Bri Pruett, The I, Anonymous Show will highlight the best submissions to the Mercury's beloved and/or reviled I, Anonymous column and blog. This show was meant to be a one-time thing at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival—but it went so goddamn well we decided to make a monthly show out of it. You're welcome!

Featuring an excellent panel of Portland's funniest people—Nariko Ott! Belinda Carroll! Jason Rouse, who is a great hugger!—The I, Anonymous Show will see those panelists discuss, debate, and mock Portland's most entertaining I, Anonymous entries. It's gonna be good, and I'm about to make it even better, because I'm giving away three pairs of tickets to Monday's show.

All you've got to do to enter to win a pair is email me by 3 pm today (Friday, September 16), and make sure the subject line of your email is "Anonymous." I'll pick three winners at random. THAT'S IT. (And if you don't win? Tickets are only $10 if you get 'em in advance.)

The I, Anonymous Show!, Mon Sept 19, The Secret Society, 116 NE Russell, 7 pm, $10 adv (at merctickets.com), $15 door, 21+