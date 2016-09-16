This Weekend's Style Events

One of the most anticipated group sales, the PDX Collective Sale, is back and will bring together 10 of Portland’s top boutiques to offer major savings to customers. Participating boutiques include Bridge & Burn, Adorn (and it’s adjoining shoe store Gild), Radish Underground, Ecovibe Apparel, Parts + Labour, Parallel, Eg Page, John Fluevog, Mabel & Zora, and Folly.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Friday September 16, 11 am-6 pm, Saturday September 17, 10 am-5 pm

The Liquor Store will host a Flea Market + Record Swap down in the basement of their venue. According to posts on the Facebook event page, one can find, "demon jackets, flannels, jewelry, hats, wall art...all different types of wall art!!!! Band posters, abstract art, personalized art..." as well as "...cool western stuff! ...a ton of records and even some leather jacket options!" There will be a show after as well with a as of now unnamed band. Seems like a good time to me.

The Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont, Sunday September 18, 4-9 pm