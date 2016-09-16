Good Morning, News: Another Racist Attack, Another Child Killed by Police in Ohio, And Some Garbage Hair Tousling

Here in Portland, an ugly incident: Police report three black children were assaulted with pepper spray by a man on a bicycle who also yelled a racial slur. Cops are looking for the assailant. One of the children, a 12-year-old boy, had to be taken to the hospital.

In Columbus, Ohio, an ugly incident: Police shot a 13-year-old boy they claim pulled a realistic-looking BB gun while officers were investigating a report of an armed robbery.

As expected, a Seattle task force has recommended the creation of "supervised consumption sites" in the city, where people can safely use heroin and other drugs under the supervision of medical professionals. We looked at the nascent push for a similar site in Portland earlier this year.

After frittering away $240 million on the failed Cover Oregon project, and spending $25 million suing Oracle over that mess, the State of Oregon has settled a lawsuit with the software giant for $100 million. Sure.

Such progress: Eighty years after it began wiping out tribal homes near the Columbia River to create a dam, the federal government might build less than 50 houses. Or it might not. Congress needs to approve.

It's a tiny City Hall shakeup! Maurice Henderson, an assistant director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, is taking off to become incoming Mayor Ted Wheeler's chief of staff. So now Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick's chief of staff, Chris Warner, is moving over to PBOT.

An incredibly efficient way to get arrested: March with a concealed, unloaded rifle outside of the Portland courthouse where the Ammon Bundy et al. trial is taking place.

Several University of Oregon residence halls have lead-tainted water, because it turns out if you want to get a public education anywhere in this state, you're just going to have to swish lead around in your mouth. Deal with it, Oregon.

Let's see if we can get all this ugliness out of the way in one blurb: Donald Trump still won't say President Obama was born in the US, though his flacks SWEAR his thinks that; a new Newsweek investigation sifts through how Trump could be beholden to a host of other countries if elected president, to a degree that no other president has come close to; and—great!—Politico reports Trump now has a potential path to victory, as Hillary Clinton's swelling numbers have calmed. "If the election were held today, Donald Trump would apparently win roughly as many electoral votes as Hillary Clinton — who held a commanding lead in early August..."

Then there's this: