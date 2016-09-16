Today in WHAAT THAAA FAAAACK?!?: Corey Feldman on the Today Show

This morning, former child actor Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys, and the classic License to Drive) appeared on the Today show to promote one of his continuing attempts to launch a music career. In this clip he is dressed like spandex-wearing Voldemort, and is flanked by a gang of ladies wearing angel costumes who probably are not playing their instruments. And then the DANCING STARTS. Oh, dear lord... THE DANCING. This video is a must-watch... especially if your day is starting out too normally. The insanity starts at 1:30 mark.



