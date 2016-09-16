This morning, former child actor Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys, and the classic License to Drive) appeared on the Today show to promote one of his continuing attempts to launch a music career. In this clip he is dressed like spandex-wearing Voldemort, and is flanked by a gang of ladies wearing angel costumes who probably are not playing their instruments. And then the DANCING STARTS. Oh, dear lord... THE DANCING. This video is a must-watch... especially if your day is starting out too normally. The insanity starts at 1:30 mark.