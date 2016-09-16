Things To Laugh At This Weekend

Jen Kirkman With jokes about the joys of divorce and the cultural expectation that every unwed lady who dies alone MUST own a cat, Jen Kirkman is the anti-Cathy "ACK!" comic. Her smart, mordant, vaguely existential brand of humor is a sad/funny reminder that we're all basically alone, right? But we might as well laugh during our stint in this mortal gutter. MEGAN BURBANK Sep 16-17, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $20-24

Bruce Campbell: Last Fan Standing That chin! That smile! That smarm! Bruce Campbell hosts a game show on CONtv that puts a panel of four nerds through the paces with trivia questions about all things Comic Con. He’s bringing the show on the road with a live show of the proceedings. The trivia and the nerds are inconsequential—it’s Bruce Campbell in an ascot we want to see, and it all goes down right before the season two premiere of Ash vs. Evil Dead on Starz. Goody-goody. COURTNEY FERGUSON Sept 17, Revolution Hall, 7pm, $32.50-100

Adult Swim Drive-In The skewed-and-touched, screwed-and-chopped comedy mad scientists at Adult Swim are taking their demented brand of entertainment on the road, with clips from upcoming shows, never-before-seen specials, unaired pilots, trivia competitions, and more. Sept 17, Portland Meadows, 7:45pm, free w/ rsvp

Speechless The Siren Theater's improvised PowerPoint presentation show Speechless is back, with the best kind of organized chaos: a delightful lineup of funny Portlanders (including Kirsten Kuppenbender, Chad Parsons, Erin O'Regan, Paul Glazier, and Andrew Dickson) making up lectures on the spot—"TED Talk, startup pitch, even a self-help seminar" are all fair game—to accompany surprise slides and placate a team of judges. Next slide! MEGAN BURBANK Sept 17, Siren Theater, 8pm, $10

Garbage People Brodie Kelly's comedic (and sometimes shameful) spin on the live storytelling phenomenon sees local stand-ups sharing true tales of their past filthiness and general degenerate natures. This month's confessors include Bri Pruett, Mohanad Elshieky, Alana Eisner, Maia Doty, and some special guests. Sept 17, The Waypost, 9pm, $5