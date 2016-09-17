This Week on Blogtown

Your week in review for Monday September 12 to Friday September 16!

TOP STORY:

BE SAFE OUT THERE: Watch the difficult, important testimony Fallon Smart's mother gave at City Council. Smart—an incoming Franklin High sophomore—was crossing SE Hawthorne near 43rd on August 19 when a 20-year-old driver ran her down while traveling upwards of 55 mph, according to police.

MONDAY:

PHOTO COURTESY OF PORTLAND THORNS FC

SOCCER: The Portland Thorns have clinched home field advantage for the playoffs! Way to go, ladies! 🌹 🌹 🌹

TUESDAY:

HATE CRIME: There's a new hate-crime indictment for the white supremacist charged in a black teen's murder in Gresham.

WEDNESDAY

This is why we can't have nice things. 📸 Sandra Hetzel. #biketown #biketownpdx #portland

A photo posted by Portland Mercury (@portlandmercury) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:33am PDT



MIKE FORCE

OH HI NEW PORTLAND: This year's Portland Mercury Newcomer's Guide will tell you everything you need to know about living here. Even if you're not new to Portland: READ IT.

THURSDAY:

The block where the assault occurred. GOOGLE STREET VIEW

ASSAULT: A black Portland family says they were accosted in Northeast Portland by a cyclist who used a racial slur as he shot pepper spray at three children.

FRIDAY:

WTF: What in the actual fuck is Corey Feldman doing in the above video? No one knows.