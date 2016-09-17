Your week in review for Monday September 12 to Friday September 16!
TOP STORY:
BE SAFE OUT THERE: Watch the difficult, important testimony Fallon Smart's mother gave at City Council. Smart—an incoming Franklin High sophomore—was crossing SE Hawthorne near 43rd on August 19 when a 20-year-old driver ran her down while traveling upwards of 55 mph, according to police.
MONDAY:
SOCCER: The Portland Thorns have clinched home field advantage for the playoffs! Way to go, ladies! 🌹 🌹 🌹
TUESDAY:
HATE CRIME: There's a new hate-crime indictment for the white supremacist charged in a black teen's murder in Gresham.
WEDNESDAY
OH HI NEW PORTLAND: This year's Portland Mercury Newcomer's Guide will tell you everything you need to know about living here. Even if you're not new to Portland: READ IT.
THURSDAY:
ASSAULT: A black Portland family says they were accosted in Northeast Portland by a cyclist who used a racial slur as he shot pepper spray at three children.
FRIDAY:
WTF: What in the actual fuck is Corey Feldman doing in the above video? No one knows.