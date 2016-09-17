Things To Do Tonight, Saturday 9/17

Bruce Campbell: Last Fan Standing

That chin! That smile! That smarm! Bruce Campbell hosts a game show on CONtv that puts a panel of four nerds through the paces with trivia questions about all things Comic Con. He’s bringing the show on the road with a live show of the proceedings. The trivia and the nerds are inconsequential—it’s Bruce Campbell in an ascot we want to see, and it all goes down right before the season two premiere of Ash vs. Evil Dead on Starz. Goody-goody. COURTNEY FERGUSON



Revolution Hall, 7pm, $32.50-100

Naomi Punk, Talkative, Ice Queens

Naomi Punk is what punk sounds like when it’s created in eerie, folksy seclusion miles away civilization, but is turned up loud enough to signal something beyond the evergreen trees. The Olympia three-piece is a fixture in the Northwest underground punk, hardcore, and metal scenes, with a pair of stellar albums, The Feeling (2012) and Television Man (2014), recorded in various Washington garages and released on Brooklyn independent label Captured Tracks. Television Man was recorded with salvaged equipment from a former church recording studio. This might just sound like a sweet score, but this small detail reflects the dark and beautiful energy that brews behind a song like “Plastic World No. 6.” CAMERON CROWELL



The Know, 8pm

Adult Swim Drive-In

The skewed-and-touched, screwed-and-chopped comedy mad scientists at Adult Swim are taking their demented brand of entertainment on the road, with clips from upcoming shows, never-before-seen specials, unaired pilots, trivia competitions, and more.



Portland Meadows, 7:45pm, free w/ rsvp

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses—Master Quest

If you attended the last Zelda symphony when it came through town, you shoulda known that a Master Quest was coming. You never finish Zelda until you finish that Master Quest.



Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $23-76, all ages

David Chelsea

A reading, signing, and discussion with David Chelsea and other members of the Snow Angel team about their all-ages comic.



Books With Pictures, 11am, free, all ages

Yael Naim, Sara Jackson-Holman

Sara Jackson-Holman’s songs resonate quiet strength like maps that navigate loss and reconciliation. She owns and celebrates her reclusive nature, which has bred a fierce musical spirit. On her newest release, Didn’t Go to the Party, Jackson-Holman has stripped down, moving away from the heavily layered orchestral textures reminiscent of Florence and the Machine and Lana Del Rey in favor of a more tender sound. It’s raw and powerful, using space deliberately to amplify her voice in her most honest record yet. This is not a breakup album—it’s a record of crews and coven, a celebration of how we come back together when our communities shift. JENI WREN STOTTRUP



Doug Fir, 9pm, $18-20

Atmosphere, Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill, Last Word

The Minneapolis-hailing hip hop duo consisting of rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant swing through the Roseland for a stop on the "Freshwater Fly Fishermen" tour, where they will be performing in support of their new full-length, Fishing Blues.



Roseland, 8pm, $28.50, all ages

Garbage People

Brodie Kelly's comedic (and sometimes shameful) spin on the live storytelling phenomenon sees local stand-ups sharing true tales of their past filthiness and general degenerate natures. This month's confessors include Bri Pruett, Mohanad Elshieky, Alana Eisner, Maia Doty, and some special guests.



The Waypost, 9pm, $5

Mount Angel Oktoberfest

For four days out of the year, the town of Mount Angel essentially transforms itself into Little Germany, full of lederhosen, tuba music, sausages, and an absolutely astounding amount of beer of all kinds and varieties, to be drank out of all sorts of steins, mugs, cups and boots. Plus there's other attractions, including weiner dog races, a car show, dancing, live music, and much more.



Sept 15-18, Mount Angel Abbey, 11am, $5-30

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt didn't make herself really known until she was in her 40s, finally letting the rest of us in on her bottleneck guitar prowess. While some of her recorded output leans toward the adult contemporary stratum, she's one of the best—if not the best blues player alive. MARK LORE



Edgefield, 6:30pm, all ages

Queen of the Night

A community reading of Katherine Dunn's Geek Love, with performances from Monica Drake, A.M. O'Malley, and audience members who have been particularly affected by Dunn's words.



Mother Foucault's, 7pm, free

Speechless

The Siren Theater's improvised PowerPoint presentation show Speechless is back, with the best kind of organized chaos: a delightful lineup of funny Portlanders (including Kirsten Kuppenbender, Chad Parsons, Erin O'Regan, Paul Glazier, and Andrew Dickson) making up lectures on the spot—"TED Talk, startup pitch, even a self-help seminar" are all fair game—to accompany surprise slides and placate a team of judges. Next slide! MEGAN BURBANK



Siren Theater, 8pm, $10

Portland Cream Vol. 1 Release Show: The Early Stuff, Neighbor Wave, Candace

Voodoo Too hosts a free, all ages outdoor show to celebrate the release of their brand new compilation album, Portland Cream Vol. 1. The comp features music from Mo Troper, Roselit Bone, Radiation City, Sean Flinn & The Royal We, Neighbor Wave, Eyelids, Charts, Mondegreen, Silver Ships, Câlisse, Candace, Matt Boney Band, The Early Stuff, Mike Coykendall, The Prids, Kingdom of Smoth, BitchSchool, Nasalrod, Volcanic Pinnacles, LKN, Lord Dying, and Norska. Come out and pick up a copy for 7 bucks, and take in free perfromances from The Early Stuff, Neighbor Wave, and Candace.



Voodoo Doughnut Too, 5pm, free, all ages

Coco Columbia, Glasys, Rare Diagram

Gil Assayas moved to Portland from Jerusalem about nine months ago, following the release of his EP The Pressure. Performing as GLASYS, Assayas swirls keyboard compositions that scratch your chameleonic Aja itches, extracting bold moments over five progressive pop gems. “The Great Abyss” bemoans the dangers of religious zealotry, as Assayas asks, “Who wants to live in a world where so many people who don’t even know I’m alive wish me to fall to the ground and be delivered to the dark abyss?” “No Chronic Pain, No Gain” quakes beneath sparkling piano and synth runs, culminating in a riotous prog-rock jam that’d make Geddy Lee blush. Assayas’ lyrics are pointed barbs, lending seriousness to his sermonizing throughout the EP, while a hybrid of meticulous jazz, prog, and pop arrangements coalesce for a wonderfully vibrant listen. RYAN J. PRADO



Alberta Street Pub, 9:30pm, $7

Coffy

Too many people slept far too long on Pam Grier. Quentin Tarantino woke a lot of ’em up by building Jackie Brown around her, and a few might have actually ventured further back to check out Foxy Brown or Friday Foster—but it was her performance as a revenge-fueled vigilante nurse in 1973’s Coffy that established her as one of the toughest badasses the decade ever produced, standing defiantly triumphant and taller than tough guys like Richard Roundtree and Charles Bronson with a sawed-off shotgun balanced oh-so-fashionably on the side of her hip. BOBBY ROBERTS



Laurelhurst Theater, 9:40pm, $3-4

Joseph Arthur, Matt the Electrician, Reuben Hollebon

The Brooklyn-via-Ohio songwriter and artist drops by the Alberta Rose Theater for evening of music culled from his prolific and genre-bending career.



Alberta Rose Theatre, 8pm, $18-22

Psy//Chic

A high-concept celebration of queer expression, an event free of assumptions and fluid in sound and appearance. With an eclectic soundtrack of euphoric disco, international new wave, and dark techno, the night relies as much on the bold and brash as the quiet and soft, transforming the cavernous District East into a haven for the transgressive. DANIELA SERNA



District East, 10pm