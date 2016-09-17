Things To Do Tonight, Sunday 9/18

Polish Festival

Thousands of people this weekend will pack the streets between the 109-year-old St. Stanislaus Church and the 105-year-old Polish Library to celebrate all things Polish. Dance to polka, gorge on some pierogi and kielbasa, drink some Zywiec and Okocim beers or Polish honey wine, and have a good time. If you’re in the mood, attend the Polish mass at 11 am Sunday at St. Stanislaus. DOUG BROWN

St. Stanislaus Church, 11am, free, all ages

Rontoms 10th Anniversary

One of Portland's best-known venues turns 10 with a party on two stages hosting some of the city's best musicians and some secret special guests.

Rontoms, 4pm, free

Lee "Scratch" Perry, Subatomic Sound System, Alter Echo & E3

In Lee “Scratch” Perry’s 60-year career, he’s helped pioneer reggae music (famously producing the first two Wailers albums to leave Jamaica), as well as dub music, sampling, and the concept of using a mixing board as an instrument. Few artists can claim to have had such a broad impact—his work has influenced generations of dub/reggae artists, home recording experimenters, down-tempo producers, hip-hop artists, and post-punk bands. While his releases from the ’70s are generally seen as his best work, Perry’s often overlooked 1986 album Battle of Armagideon (Millionaire Liquidator) has always been my favorite. It’s categorically a reggae album, but its unorthodox level of lyrical and musical play makes it more akin to albums like T. Rex’s Unicorn or Arthur Russell’s Calling Out of Context than anything to come from Jamaica before or since. It’s baffling and infectious, casual and often silly, an oddball masterpiece to challenge all other oddball masterpieces. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

Revolution Hall, 9pm, $22-25

The Abbey Oktoberfest

Lots of places are bringing a little bit of Germany to the Pacific Northwest, but the Abbey is one of the few that isn't just dedicating a day or two to drinking, dancing, and sausage-y silliness, they're going full Oktoberfest, running a variety of events (all family-friendly, too!) at their NW 23rd location from Sept 16 to Oct 2nd. Click here for a full list of the Abbey's Oktoberfest activities. Proceeds benefit Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Sept 16-Oct 2, The Abbey Bar & Bottle Shop

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones is a figurehead for the romantic comedy genre—a genre oft-reviled for letting a plot device as simple as finding love carry a film. But come on: This is something that people, both men and women, want in our lives. Bridget Jones, as both a character and romcom juggernaut, shouldn’t be faulted for celebrating this pursuit. So why should we fault the (mostly female) public who will line up for this? Watching Bridget Jones’s Baby, I was transported to the happiest moment of my life, just weeks ago, when my newborn daughter was placed in my arms for the first time, and I was happy. You should be so lucky as to let Bridget Jones and her filthy mouth, charming love interests, confused body positivity, and unwavering hope shine a little light into your cynical life. But like I said, I’m a new mom. This movie might be awful. My emotions are all over the fucking place. ELINOR JONES

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Garbage, Cigarettes After Sex

Garbage was the odd band out when they released their self-titled debut album in 1995. Grunge was dying, but not before it spawned a slough of alterna-lite bands like Seven Mary Three and Better Than Ezra. Garbage—led by the fierce Shirley Manson—made music that was more refined and fussed over, although thematically they kept up with the times. They’ve operated on their terms ever since—this year’s Strange Little Birds is as layered and catchy as their debut, and Manson’s lyrical themes have turned even more introspective. But what the new material really illustrates is just how ahead of their time Garbage really were 20 years ago. MARK LORE

Roseland, 7:30pm, $32.50-50

Mrs. Magician, Ah God, Rambush

It’s hard out here for a rock band, y’all. The people want hip-hop and country music, the radio wants proven pop stars, and the music media wants whatever will earn the most clicks. Guitars are not cool right now. Boo-friggin’-hoo, I know. Rock bands had a good run, and now it’s someone else’s turn. None of that changes just how good (and overlooked) the new Mrs. Magician album is. Produced by John Reis (Drive Like Jehu, Rocket from the Crypt), Bermuda is a fun and punchy collision of power-pop’s charm, punk’s urgency, singer Jacob Turnbloom’s runaway angst, and surf rock’s distinctive bends and ripples. This is Mrs. Magician’s second full-length (and first in four years—same as Frank Ocean!) and it deserves a chance to snag your ears. BEN SALMON

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $10-12

Flea Market & Record Swap

The Liquor Store takes this Sunday afternoon to transform their basement from dancefloor to sales floor with a large lineup of local vendors ready to sell you their wares.

The Liquor Store, 4pm, free

Benjamin K. Bergen

Linguist and cognitive scientist Benjamin K. Bergen reads from his new book, What the F, which examines the how and why we swear so much in our day-to-day lives.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

No Shade: A Day Party

Ante Up DJs provide the sounds for this all-day end-of-summer party celebrating quality music and quality sneakers, with a strong presence from Index, Compound, and DeadStock, as well as a photo booth, giveaways, and drink specials.

Produce Row, 2pm, $5-10

Dogtoberfest

The name might call to mind lederhosen and glass boots filled with beer, maybe some schnitzel or strudel—but with dogs. This Dogtoberfest involves no oom-pah or pastries or drinking out of glass footwear. It's a charity dog wash. You bring your dog to the lucky lab, pay good money (that will go to DoveLewis) and leave with a very clean mutt. Oh, there'll be live music, food, and beer for you to eat while your dog gets pampered, but your dog? The dog just gets a mani/pedi. Which is cool.

Lucky Lab, 11am, $10-20