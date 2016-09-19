Thing To Do Tonight 9/19

Neil deGrasse Tyson

From the rebooted Cosmos to Twitter, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson brings logic and inspiration to a time that often feels mired in fear and superstition. Last year, he swung through Portland for a phenomenal conversation; this week, he returns with An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies, examining what cinema gets right and wrong about space and science. Tyson is the guy, after all, who got James Cameron to revise Titanic—this time with the correct stars in the sky for April 15, 1912. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Keller Auditorium, 7:30pm, $55-75

The I, Anonymous Show

You are undoubtedly familiar with the Mercury’s wildly popular and long-running column, I, Anonymous. (For you newbies, that’s the weekly column and daily blog that features YOUR completely anonymous rants, apologies, and confessions!) Well, get ready for a welcome surprise: I, Anonymous is now also a live monthly comedy show! Hosted by the wonderful and criminally funny Bri Pruett, The I, Anonymous Show will feature the Mercury’s best I, Anonymous submissions, which will be discussed, argued over (and perhaps mocked a bit), live on stage by a panel of hilarious comedians and Portland celebs—which this month features Nariko Ott, Belinda Carroll, and Jason Rouse! This show was a breakaway hit when it premiered at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, so don’t miss the I, Anonymous Show in its brand-new home at the Secret Society. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

The Secret Society, 7pm, $10-15

Lynnae Gryffin, Sheers

This special edition of our free monthly concert series Ear Candy is a double release show for two rising local acts, Lynnae Gryffin and Sheers. Gryffin’s EP Information is full of asymmetrical fuzz-rock, while Sheers’ art-pop EP is the duo’s self-titled debut. CIARA DOLAN Also read our review of Lynnae Gryffin’s Information.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, free

Boiler Room Comedy Mic: Final Show

With the Boiler Room bar closing the following day, this long-running open mic night where many of Portland's finest comedians honed their craft must also come to an end. Be sure to send it off in style tonight.

Boiler Room, 8pm, free

Local Natives, Charlotte Day Wilson

Over the years, Local Natives have become the kind of popular indie band all your friends know and probably really love. Sunlit Youth, the band’s third LP, seems to follow a theme of growing up and accepting change, something we’ve seen before on their past records. Smooth Canadian singer Charlotte Day Wilson fuses subtle pop and sexy R&B, the kind that will put you in the right mood before the main act. If you missed Local Natives at their sold-out Doug Fir show back in June, be sure to get tickets soon because this one is sure to sell out too. GUADALUPE TRIANA

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $28.50-31.50, all ages