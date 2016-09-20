Good Morning, News: Fried Chicken Raps, Horse Hooves on Belmont, and the Plight of Skittles

You probably know by now the 28-year-old suspected of planting bombs in Manhattan and New Jersey over the weekend was arrested Monday morning, after a gun battle with cops in which he was shot several times.

You might not know that Ahmad Rahami worked at his family's fried chicken restaurant, which the city fathers looked askance at because of its late hours. Or that a dude who lived in the neighborhood wrote the following rap about said fried chicken restaurant.





Tulsa police on Monday released footage of what many are understandably calling an execution. Cops shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, after responding to a report of Crutcher's SUV stalled out on a roadway. He had no weapons on him, and no one's offering any coherent rationale for why he was shot. The video below shows the incident, so don't watch if you're not ready to see a man shot for no apparent reason.





were in about the shape you'd expect when authorities wrested them back from occupiers early this year. In the words of one federal employee testifying in the ongoing trial of those occupiers: "completely trashed." Apparently they were secreting bottles of whiskey beneath couch cushions?

Probably related to that trial: This dude riding a horse up Belmont, apparently last Friday.

Portland Public Schools is settling a sexual misconduct claim having to do with a former coach for $250,000, which is actually really reasonable when you realize the district ignored years of dire complaints about the same guy.

If you haven't, read this strong Oregonian piece detailing how Commissioner Dan Saltzman reversed his decision to award $7.25 million for an affordable housing project after outcry from a local nonprofit that suggested he'd face another Trader Joe's controversy if he didn't send the money elsewhere. It raises all sorts of questions about the slippery, subjective way millions in public dollars are doled out—particularly at a time of record spending by the housing bureau.

Looks who's drawing concern from regulators again: Bullseye Glass is getting a close look after air quality monitoring turned up high selenium readings, which shouldn't be the case if Bullseye's not using more of that substance than it's supposed to.

Make sure you don't miss this unimportant tidbit: Bicycling magazine says Portland's the third-best cycling city in the country, even though we're crushing many of the data points the magazine allegedly analyzed. The best? Chicago, I guess?

:|

"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don't feel it's an appropriate analogy." And the presidential election has reached a point where confectioners are forced to call for sane messaging from Donald Trump's camp.