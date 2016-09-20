The New York Daily News:

The fatal police shooting of an unarmed Oklahoma man with his hands up could be seen in "difficult to watch" video released by police Monday.

Tulsa police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Terence Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car Friday night.

These videos, released today by the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department, are bone-chilling:



Crutcher's family is calling for criminal charges to be filed:

"You all want to know who that 'big bad dude was?' That 'big bad dude' was my big brother. That 'big bad dude' was a father, that 'big bad dude' was a son," said Crutcher's twin sister Tiffany Crutcher.

Terence Crutcher was the 778th person to be killed by police in the United States this year, according to The Counted, a database maintained by The Guardian.