Dashcam video shows #TerrenceCrutcher was unarmed, had hands raised when shot by officer https://t.co/z1yh9lfLTt pic.twitter.com/GT3BMeHmlm
— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) September 19, 2016
The fatal police shooting of an unarmed Oklahoma man with his hands up could be seen in "difficult to watch" video released by police Monday.
Tulsa police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Terence Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car Friday night.
These videos, released today by the Tulsa, Oklahoma police department, are bone-chilling:
The @TulsaPolice Execution of #TerenceCrutcher.
Shot fired at 0:17. Then they abandon him.
ARREST THEM RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/SHgQb1MVlQ
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 19, 2016
Helicopter view.
At 0:20 listen to the officer say about #TerenceCrutcher that they should "Taser that THING" then call him a "bad dude." pic.twitter.com/9MhkHPrcli
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 19, 2016
Crutcher's family is calling for criminal charges to be filed:
"You all want to know who that 'big bad dude was?' That 'big bad dude' was my big brother. That 'big bad dude' was a father, that 'big bad dude' was a son," said Crutcher's twin sister Tiffany Crutcher.
Terence Crutcher was the 778th person to be killed by police in the United States this year, according to The Counted, a database maintained by The Guardian.