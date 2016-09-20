Dashcam video shows #TerrenceCrutcher was unarmed, had hands raised when shot by officer https://t.co/z1yh9lfLTt pic.twitter.com/GT3BMeHmlm — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) September 19, 2016

The fatal police shooting of an unarmed Oklahoma man with his hands up could be seen in "difficult to watch" video released by police Monday.

Tulsa police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Terence Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car Friday night.