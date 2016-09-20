Things To Do Tonight 9/20

Del the Funky Homosapien, Richie Cunning, DJ Bad, DJ Poe

Del the Funky Homosapien emerged from the ravaged West Coast gangsta rap detritus of the early ’90s as the antithesis to his hardcore cousin Ice Cube, choosing to wax poetic about cerebral matters instead of crack rocks and bullet-strewn neighborhoods. As one of the more visible members of progressive rap crew Hieroglyphics, his psychedelically tinted albums’ neon-lit vocabulary was the kindling that helped spark what was then a burgeoning “alternative rap” contingent. This attracted a wider skate-friendly fan base, and led to critically lauded collaborations with Gorillaz and ridiculously creative projects like Deltron 3030. Over the past few years Del’s output of fresh material has been relatively low, but this decreased productivity hasn’t taken away from the iconic stature of his unmistakable baritone or the masterfully kinetic energy of his shows. CHRIS SUTTON

Star Theater, 9pm, $19.50

Blink-182, A Day to Remember, The All-American Rejects

The band is the emblem of the dumb, bratty, California pop-punk that would inform my later teen years and future ex-boyfriends. Their angst, never-ending. Their genitals, blurred. Their tattoos, making me feel all the indescribable feels. Three grown-ass men writing jagged anthems about boners informed my adolescence. As I’m writing this, the best-case scenario is that Donald Trump will be runner-up for POTUS. A flood of assholes in South Carolina care which bathroom I use, and people are getting more jail time for marijuana possession than rape. When I’m scared and anxious about what the world has become, I try to remember that there was a time when my biggest worry was which two fingernails Carson Daily painted black, and what time Mark Hoppus’ pixelated junk would jog across the TRL countdown. The memories of those simpler times are why a 27-year-old can still like Blink-182. BRI BREY

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, 7pm, $15-90

Y La Bamba, Cartioid

Ojos Del Sol is the newest release from Portland’s Y La Bamba, and it’s shockingly beautiful. The record’s opener and title track centers on slow, honeyed harmonies, while standout “Nos Veremos” radiates power in chanted gang vocals. CIARA DOLAN

Tender Loving Empire, 6pm, free

Ann Patchett

PEN/Faulkner Award and Orange Prize winner Ann Patchett comes to town to read from her new book, Commonwealth, which tells the story of a an unexpected romantic encounter that alters two families forever.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7pm

Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest

A few days before Oaks Park opens its gates for all lovers of hoppy beer, Burnside Brewing transforms its parking lot into a pop-up festival featuring a rotating daily selection of hop harvest beers this season, from brewers including Fremont, Laurelwood, Breakside, and Fort George, as well as an Oktoberfest styled ala carte menu.

Sept 20-24, Burnside Brewing Co., 11am, free

Porches, Japanese Breakfast

An all ages show with Porches, the introspective synth pop project fronted by the New York-based musician and songwriter Aaron Maine. Read our story on Porches.

The Analog and Little Theater, 7pm, $13

OMSI Science Pub:Coffee

Andrew Daday and Liam Kenna of Stumptown Coffee Roasters lead this presentation all about the science behind how you get your daily fix of the good stuff.

OMSI Empirical Theater, 7pm, $5, all ages