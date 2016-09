Enter to Win Tickets to Northwest Hesh Fest

Northwest Hesh Fest is back! Starting this Thursday, Dante's will host three nights of killer bands, from local heavy icons Red Fang (who release their latest record Only Ghost in a few weeks, to the hazy psych-metal of Britain's Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, to post-black metalheads Deafheaven. This year's Hesh Fest should not be missed, and luckily the Mercury has a pair of weekend passes to give away—enter to win below!