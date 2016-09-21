The Pacific Northwest's biggest, best, and only amateur porn film festival returns in November!
What is HUMP!? It's a festival featuring five-minute-or-less films that run the gamut from hardcore to softcore, live action to animation, serious to comic. HUMP! is queer and straight, cis and trans, vanilla and kinky, binary and non, inside your comfort zone and outside your comfort zone. HUMP! is now in its 12th year and has been touring the country for the last three. And because we don't release HUMP! films online—or sell HUMP! VHS tapes or HUMP! DVDs or HUMP! ViewMasters—HUMP! allows people to be porn stars in a movie theater for a weekend without having to be be porn stars for all eternity on the internet. And while a few HUMP! filmmakers over the years have released their movies online after the festival, most of the films made for HUMP! can only be seen at HUMP!
Tickets for the 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival are on sale now—and tickets to HUMP! go fast—so get yours now!
Screenings in Portland: GET TICKETS HERE!
Revolution Hall (All screenings are 21+ unless listed otherwise)
11/3 Thursday 6:30pm, 9pm - Hosted by Dan Savage
11/4 Friday 6:30pm, 9pm, 11:30pm - Hosted by Dan Savage
11/5 Saturday 3pm (18+), 5:30pm, 8pm, 10:30pm - Hosted by Dan Savage
11/11 Friday 6:30pm, 9pm, 11:30pm - Hosted by Wm.™ Steven Humphrey
11/12 Saturday 5:30pm, 8pm, 10:30pm - Hosted by Wm.™ Steven Humphrey
$20 early bird tickets are now available in limited quantities!
Screenings In Seattle: GET TICKETS HERE!
SIFF Cinema Uptown (all screening 21+ unless listed otherwise)
11/3: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm
11/4: 7pm, 9pm, 11pm
11/5: 5pm, 7pm, 9pm, 11pm
11/6: 5pm (18+), 7pm, 9pm
On the Boards (Hosted by Dan Savage. All screenings 21+)
11/9: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm
11/10: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm
11/11: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm, Midnight
11/12: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm, Midnight
11/13: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm
Screenings in Olympia: GET TICKETS HERE!
Capitol Theater:
11/5: 7pm, 9:00pm
BIGGER CASH PRIZES!
HUMP! audiences will be awarding larger cash prizes to their favorite films this year! Three first place prizes and one "Best in Show" grand prize are awarded at HUMP!—by audience ballot—and this year’s categories and prize packages are:
Best Humor: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up
Best Sex: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up
Best Kink: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up
Best in Show: $5,000 Grand Prize
Jury Award: $1,000 - This prize will be awarded to a film chosen by the HUMP! jury.
THERE IS STILL TIME TO SUBMIT A FILM!
Submission deadline 9/30 @ 3pm. Click HERE for all the information you need about making and submitting a film for HUMP!
Oh, and we've got a new NEW HUMP! SHIRT! “A Touch of Butt” by atouchofbutt.com.
Order your shirt at ticket checkout & it will be waiting for you at the show!