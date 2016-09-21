TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE 12TH ANNUAL HUMP! FILM FESTIVAL!

The Pacific Northwest's biggest, best, and only amateur porn film festival returns in November!

What is HUMP!? It's a festival featuring five-minute-or-less films that run the gamut from hardcore to softcore, live action to animation, serious to comic. HUMP! is queer and straight, cis and trans, vanilla and kinky, binary and non, inside your comfort zone and outside your comfort zone. HUMP! is now in its 12th year and has been touring the country for the last three. And because we don't release HUMP! films online—or sell HUMP! VHS tapes or HUMP! DVDs or HUMP! ViewMasters—HUMP! allows people to be porn stars in a movie theater for a weekend without having to be be porn stars for all eternity on the internet. And while a few HUMP! filmmakers over the years have released their movies online after the festival, most of the films made for HUMP! can only be seen at HUMP!

Tickets for the 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival are on sale now—and tickets to HUMP! go fast—so get yours now!

Screenings in Portland: GET TICKETS HERE!

Revolution Hall (All screenings are 21+ unless listed otherwise)

11/3 Thursday 6:30pm, 9pm - Hosted by Dan Savage

11/4 Friday 6:30pm, 9pm, 11:30pm - Hosted by Dan Savage

11/5 Saturday 3pm (18+), 5:30pm, 8pm, 10:30pm - Hosted by Dan Savage

11/11 Friday 6:30pm, 9pm, 11:30pm - Hosted by Wm.™ Steven Humphrey

11/12 Saturday 5:30pm, 8pm, 10:30pm - Hosted by Wm.™ Steven Humphrey

$20 early bird tickets are now available in limited quantities!

Screenings In Seattle: GET TICKETS HERE!

SIFF Cinema Uptown (all screening 21+ unless listed otherwise)

11/3: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm

11/4: 7pm, 9pm, 11pm

11/5: 5pm, 7pm, 9pm, 11pm

11/6: 5pm (18+), 7pm, 9pm

On the Boards (Hosted by Dan Savage. All screenings 21+)

11/9: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm

11/10: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm

11/11: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm, Midnight

11/12: 6pm, 8pm, 10pm, Midnight

11/13: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm

Screenings in Olympia: GET TICKETS HERE!

Capitol Theater:

11/5: 7pm, 9:00pm

BIGGER CASH PRIZES!

HUMP! audiences will be awarding larger cash prizes to their favorite films this year! Three first place prizes and one "Best in Show" grand prize are awarded at HUMP!—by audience ballot—and this year’s categories and prize packages are:

Best Humor: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up

Best Sex: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up

Best Kink: $2,000 First Prize, $1000 First Runner Up

Best in Show: $5,000 Grand Prize

Jury Award: $1,000 - This prize will be awarded to a film chosen by the HUMP! jury.

THERE IS STILL TIME TO SUBMIT A FILM!

Submission deadline 9/30 @ 3pm. Click HERE for all the information you need about making and submitting a film for HUMP!

Oh, and we've got a new NEW HUMP! SHIRT! “A Touch of Butt” by atouchofbutt.com.

Order your shirt at ticket checkout & it will be waiting for you at the show!