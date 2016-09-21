Things To Do Tonight 9/21

Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós are scaling back the frills on their current tour, but beefing up the content. The Icelandic band will perform without any backing musicians as they run through two long sets of brand-new material and completely reworked older stuff. It’ll be a rare chance to see them work out their majestic, otherworldly music while it’s still in the chrysalis stage, in relatively intimate surroundings. NED LANNAMANN

Keller Auditorium, 8:30pm, $59.50-79.50

Warpaint

Tonight’s Warpaint show comes just two days before the LA outfit releases their third full-length, Heads Up. 2014’s Warpaint was a haze of expansive indie rock, but the forthcoming record’s first single, “New Song,” turns a new leaf with four minutes of dynamic dance pop. CIARA DOLAN

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $23-25

Erin Judge, Jenny Chalikian, Barbara Holm

Comedian and writer Erin Judge brings her stand-up book tour to Powell's in support of her debut novel, Vow of Celibacy, a grown-up coming-of-age story that follows the love and professional lives of two female friends. Judge will be joined at the event by comics Jenny Chalikian, Barbara Holm, and other special guests.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Eastside Distilling Whiskey Dinner

Not one, but two four-course dinners created in partnership with Eastside Distilling, including menu items like pork belly spinach salad, whiskey barbecue beer can chicken, and smoked trout scotch quail egg, each course paired with a different style of whiskey.

Sept 21-22, Swank & Swine, 6pm, $75

The Specials

In the late ’70s, while punk was slowly spreading from the British Isles to the United States, a gang of seven Coventry youths quietly set the Kingdom ablaze with their volatile mix of stolen Jamaican rhythms, mod styling, and working-class consciousness. The Clash only scored one British Top 10 hit—the Specials had eight. Popular memory favors the UK’s more popular musical exports, but, for a point in time, the Specials were the sound of young Britain. Their epochal "Ghost Town," arguably as much about inner-band tensions as British unemployment, soared up the charts in 1981. Ska’s ebbing popularity has perhaps kneecapped the band in modern sentiment, but the Specials created pop music for a social milieu incredibly similar to 2016. At a time when the National Front encroached on British politics, plastering seven black and white men on your record cover made a statement. MAC POGUE

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $35-40

Minority Retort

The city's only comedy showcase focusing on comedians of color returns to Helium. Featuring sets from Khadija Hassan, Daniel Martin Austin, Lewis Sequeria, and Anthony Lopez. Hosted by David Mascorro and Jeremy Eli and produced by Jason Lamb.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm

WL, Johanna Warren, Ilyas Ahmed & Jonathan Sielaff, Kya Bliss

A video release party for WL's latest, Mercury, with help from friends Johanna Warren, Ilyas Ahmed, and Jonathan Sielaff, with a special dance performance by Kya Bliss.

Holocene, 8:30pm, $7

Revolution Comedy: Stand-Up for the Q Center

Every first and third Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The line-up changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. This show will benefit the Q Center, with stand up from Kirsten Kuppenbender, Matt Monroe, Robbie Pankow, Belinda Carroll, and some special guests.

Kickstand Comedy Space, 7:30pm, $10