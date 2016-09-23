Things to Eat & Drink This Weekend!

Fall is for Ramen: Organic Ramen Pop-Up Series

Umi Organic and Broth Bar team up for a first-come-first-served fall pop-up series, pairing bone broths by Salt Fire & Time's Tressa Yellig with Umi co-founder Lola Millholland's noodle expertise to create original ramen flavors making good use of the Pacific Northwest's bounty of local produce and vegetables.



Sep 23, Broth Bar, 7pm

Portland Night Market

The Industrial District is transformed into the kind of bustling, busy, brightly lit street market you see in movies where the director wants you to know you're visiting a strange, magical place. Except said magical place is in Portland's Industrial District for two nights, and features over 175 of Portland's best makers and creators, as well as some of its best food, drink, and music, too.

Sept 23-24, 4pm, free, all ages

13th Annual Hood River Hops Fest

Taking place on 5th and Columbia, right between Double Mountain and Full Sail's breweries, the Hood River Hops Fest features over 40 breweries showcasing over 60 fresh hop beers, as well as a few hop ciders and some local wines to go along with local food options and arts and crafts vendors, all underscored by a steady stream of live music.



Sep 24, Double Mountain Brewery, noon, $10-15

Buckman-Kerns Brewfest & Block Party

Another year, another chance to close down the street in front of East Burn, invite a bunch of breweries to set up, and share special seasonal beers, put a couple friends in the dunk tank, listen to some live music from local musicians, win raffle prizes, eat heartily, and help benefit the Children's Cancer Association.

Sept 24, East Burn, 3pm, free

Swig & Swine

The Bon Vivants, Imbibe, the USBG National Charity Foundation, and the Daily Beast present this boozy barbecue party for its fifth annual visit to Portland, featuring live music from DJ Dojah as chefs Scott Baird, Douglas Adams, Karl Holl, Peter Cho, Matthew Sigler, and Jason Francis French supply all-you-can-eat dishes all day long. Proceeds benefit Portland Village School.

Sept 25, White Owl Social Club, 1pm, $60

Beer for Breakfast

A glorious morning for beer aficionados, with a meat-eaters-and-vegan-friendly plated breakfast featuring Great Notion beers including their Double Stack stout (made with coffee and maple) their Blueberry Muffin (pretty self-explanatory what this beer tastes like, really), and other breakfast beers from guest brewers.



Sep 25, Great Notion Brewing, 9am, 11am, $50