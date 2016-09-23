Things to Laugh At This Weekend!

Faizon Love

One of the funniest "those guys" you never knew you knew, better known from his appearances in films like Elf and Made, and most famously as Big Worm in Friday.



Sept 22-24, 7:30pm, 10pm, $20-25

The Sweat Hogs

The first graduating class from Siren Theater's sketch comedy program (taught by Shelley McLendon) has their final exam in the form of a fully produced show.



Sept 22-23, Siren Theater, 8pm, $5

David Liebe Hart, Jay Shingle, Anna Vo, Temporar

The 60-year-old musician and puppeteer David Liebe Hart has been a cult figure in Los Angeles for years, earning a reputation as a cast member on the LA-based public access show Junior Christian Teaching Bible Lesson Program and as something of a more endearing, 21st-century Wild Man Fischer, performing regularly in public spaces like the entrances to the Hollywood Bowl and La Brea Tar Pits. He claims to have been abducted as a child by a race of aliens called Korendians, an experience that makes its way into his songs. Hart's big break, however, came when he became a beloved regular on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, where his B-rate ventriloquist shtick epitomized the comedy duo's post-cultural marriage of the mind-numbingly normal with the horrifyingly surreal. MORGAN TROPER



High Water Mark, 9pm, $10-13

Kurt Braunohler

Kurt Braunohler is a master of chaos. When the comedian isn't hosting the popular Hot Tub variety show in Los Angeles (along with the hilarious Kristen Schaal), he's out in the world pulling stunts to make people do double takes. Like that time he blindfolded a busload of comedy nerds and drove them to Council Crest Park during Bridgetown. He taped his Kill Rock Stars-issued debut album, How Do I Land?, here in Portland, and now he's back for a Comedy Central Special filming. The best part? Tickets are free if you RSVP before they run out. Don't sleep on this one.



Sept 24, Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, 9:30pm, free w/ rsvp

Whose Live is it Anyway?

The cast of TV's Whose Line is it Anyway? bring their improvised comedy to the Newmark Theatre. Featuring Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and special guest Joel Murray from Mad Men.



Sept 24, Newmark Theatre, 8pm, $35-45

Riley Silverman

An evening of stand-up with the midwest-raised, Los Angeles-based comedian who has been seen on MTV and Fusion, as well as at Portland's own All Jane Comedy Festival.



Curious Comedy Theater, 9:30pm, $12-15

Gabe Dinger's Going Away Comedy Spectacular!

Well, goddammit. We’re losing another Portland comedian to the wiles of Los Angeles. This time it’s the beloved Gabe Dinger, but he’s leaving on a high note. In Gabe Dinger’s Going Away Comedy Spectacular! he’ll be hitting the stage with Barbara Holm, JoAnne Schinderle, Jason Traeger, Nariko Ott, Bri Pruett, Milan Patel, Ben Harkins, Jacob Christopher, AND punk band Berzerk! Wait… and a raffle, too?!? Gabe really is leaving it ALL out on the stage! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY



The Secret Society, 9pm, $10-15