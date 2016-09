PANIC AGAIN! Louis C.K. Has Added an Additional Show in Portland!

Remember when I got you to PANIC!! about Louis C.K. coming to town for two shows and how you should get tickets immediately? And you waited too long and FAILED? Now it's time to PANIC!! again, because due to overwhelming demand Louis C.K. just added an additional show on Saturday, January 21. SO HURRY AND GET YOUR TICKETS HERE AND NOW (and don't screw it up this time)! I can't keep writing these blog posts!!