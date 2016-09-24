This Week on Blogtown

Your week in review for Monday September 19 to Friday September 23!

TOP STORY:

From Doug Brown's transcript of the interview.

Joel Magid, the Portland musician who earlier this month announced via Facebook that he'd sexually assaulted someone appeared in an interview on KGW, and it's bad.

MONDAY:

BIKES N THINGS:

It's an every-two-year tradition: Bicycling magazine releases a list of the country's best cycling cities, and we in Portland find reason to gripe or rejoice. This year, we're #3.

LOL: Friday's Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy Show was a hit! Check out these great photos and then get out and see some of these hilarious comedians around Portland!

TUESDAY:



PANIC!

FREAK OUT: Comedian Louis CK is coming to Portland!



#brangelina:



Goodbye forever, #brangelina. Here are a few of Ann Romano’s greatest hits on the topic. pic.twitter.com/hYPc4sslTa

— Portland Mercury (@portlandmercury) September 20, 2016

WEDNESDAY:

Minh Tran

JUKEBOX HERO: We went on the hunt for the best of Portland's classic jukeboxes so you don't have to!

THURSDAY:

RIP Rialto.

BYE, OLD PORTLAND: The nearly 100-year-old Rialto poolroom, bar, and downtown cultural touchstone is closing Christmas Day.

FRIDAY:

From the now deleted KGW interview with Joel Magid Doug Brown

MEDIA: There were protests outside KGW after the local news station conducted an insensitive (and journalistically questionable) interview with Portland musician Joel Magid who last month posted on Facebook that he sexually assaulted someone.

From the KGW protest Facebook post:





This isn't just about the continued pass on the rape culture in Portland. This really is about devaluation of human lives. The very foundation of causes like black lives matter, or standing up to Muslimophobia.

We intend to send a message... this can not, will not be tolerated.