Things To Do Tonight 9/24

Kurt Braunohler

Kurt Braunohler is a master of chaos. When the comedian isn't hosting the popular Hot Tub variety show in Los Angeles (along with the hilarious Kristen Schaal), he's out in the world pulling stunts to make people do double takes. Like that time he blindfolded a busload of comedy nerds and drove them to Council Crest Park during Bridgetown. He taped his Kill Rock Stars-issued debut album, How Do I Land?, here in Portland, and now he's back for a Comedy Central Special filming. The best part? Tickets are free if you RSVP before they run out. Don't sleep on this one.

Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, 9:30pm, free w/ rsvp

DOA Pro Wrestling: 8th Anniversary Extravaganza

DOA Pro Wrestling returns to the Wattles Boys & Girls Club for an 8th Anniversary event featuring all your favorite DOA superstars.

Wattles Boys & Girls Club, 6:30pm, $10-15, all ages

Steve Gunn & the Outliners, Nap Eyes

Steve Gunn’s June release on Matador Records, Eyes on the Line, is a whorl of ‘verbed-out guitars-on-guitars, keys, briskly shuffling drums, and Gunn’s plainspoken poetics. Aside from the audible nods to folk rock forebears like the Dead and Michael Chapman (who guest stars in the music video for EotL’s “Ancient Jules”), Gunn’s ability to synesthetically evoke the freedom of cruising wide-open spaces on the empty highway gives his music an irresistible and timeless familiarity. The record feels like an eager and optimistic response to “the age-old call of a worn-out truck” that he sings about on “Full Moon Tide.” This joy in aimless locomotion is reflected in the buoyant grooviness that propels his songs forward. SAM BOVARNICK

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13

Hempstalk Harvest Festival

Hempstalk is a free, all ages festival featuring vendors, live music, speeches and demonstrations, information booths and many other cannabis-inspired activities.

Sept 24-25, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 10am, free, all ages

Huun Huur Tu

When we assign artists the honorific “traditional,” it often comes across as hollow, or worse, patronizing, as though any culture other than ours should be considered by a different set of standards. Even if intended as a compliment, “traditional,” whether applied to music or food, denotes something ethnic, therefore exceptional, and as a result we end up making excuses for a lot of shitty food and music. But no excuse needs to be made for Huun Huur Tu, from the obscure, Central Asian nation of Tuva. For over two decades, the band has been instrumental in bringing Tuvan throat singing to the West. By employing circular breathing and manipulating muscles in the throat, chest, and belly, the singer produces multiple harmonics simultaneously, creating an array of beautiful and haunting tones. Throat singing, like operatic singing, requires years and years of training and development to master, which is why dismissing it as “traditional music” does not begin to do it justice. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Alberta Rose Theatre, 8pm, $25-30

Northwest Hesh Fest Day 3: Deafheaven, The Blood Royale, Diesto

San Francisco's Deafheaven have reinvented black metal tropes to wield a shoegaze-metal hybrid that incorporates spacious, expansive, and—dare we say—beautiful sounds, while remaining as claustrophobic and annihilative as the best charred-to-the-bone metal out there. NED LANNAMANN

Dante's, 8pm, $35-103.33

Phantasm

Phantasm superfan J.J. Abrams (he named Gwendolyn Christie's character in The Force Awakens after the film) marshaled the forces of his Bad Robot production company to produce this digital restoration of Don Coscarelli's 1979 horror classic, about a tall old man who lives in a small Oregon town and keeps a really pissed off snitch as some sort of flying, murderous pet. So far as free-floating low-budget sweaty nightmares go, this is one of the most potent. Also see Film, this issue.

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9

Buckman-Kerns Brewfest & Block Party

Another year, another chance to close down the street in front of East Burn, invite a bunch of breweries to set up, and share special seasonal beers, put a couple friends in the dunk tank, listen to some live music from local musicians, win raffle prizes, eat heartily, and help benefit the Children's Cancer Association.

East Burn, 3pm, free

Months, Wild Boy, Wave Action

Months have come a long way from Wilson Vediner's bedroom, and they've only gotten louder in the meantime.

(The World Famous) Kenton Club, 9pm

Slutty Hearts, Acid Teeth, Mr. Wrong, Girl Drink Drunks

Slutty Hearts play songs from their latest tape, No-Tell Motel, channeling some lush, driving, new-wave pop that's sure to go down as smooth as the Jell-O shots you'll be lining up all night. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Twilight Cafe & Bar, 9pm, $7

The Liberators

Portland's sexiest improv troupe takes the stage with a new format, using an audience-created slideshow as fodder for their flights of fancy. Starring John Breen, Shelley McLendon, Nicholas Kessler, and Tony Marcellino.

Siren Theater, 8pm, $12-16

Fall Science Fiction Silent Movie Series: Metropolis

The Hollywood Theatre’s latest throwback series presents Fritz Lang's groundbreaking, highly-influential, and still kinda relevant Metropolis, with live musical accompaniment by Dean Lemire on the organ.

Hollywood Theatre, 2pm, $9, all ages

Portland Night Market

The Industrial District is transformed into the kind of bustling, busy, brightly lit street market you see in movies where the director wants you to know you're visiting a strange, magical place. Except said magical place is in Portland's Industrial District for two nights, and features over 175 of Portland's best makers and creators, as well as some of its best food, drink, and music, too.

Sept 23-24, 100 SE Alder, 4pm, free, all ages

Riley Silverman

An evening of stand-up with the midwest-raised, Los Angeles-based comedian who has been seen on MTV and Fusion, as well as at Portland's own All Jane Comedy Festival.

Curious Comedy Theater, 9:30pm, $12-15

The Gun Show

“‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.” It seems nearly every day, someone posts that Onion article in the wake of a mass shooting, and yet America remains a country in thrall to the political power of the NRA, despite clear support for common sense gun control. E.M. Lewis’ The Gun Show takes on our gun obsession, recounting experiences like growing up in a rural, gun-crazy culture and surviving an armed robbery. It’s about as timely as you can get. And given that Lewis’ solo show will be performed by Vin Shambry, one of the city’s best actors, it’s downright essential. MEGAN BURBANK

CoHo Theater, 7:30pm, $20-28

13th Annual Hood River Hops Fest

Taking place on 5th and Columbia, right between Double Mountain and Full Sail's breweries, the Hood River Hops Fest features over 40 breweries showcasing over 60 fresh hop beers, as well as a few hop ciders and some local wines to go along with local food options and arts and crafts vendors, all underscored by a steady stream of live music.

Double Mountain Brewery, noon, $10-15

Twilight Rummage Sale

Imagine a garage sale, but the garage belongs to the entire city, and holds some of the best vintage clothes, records, books, toys, collectibles, and more, and the garage isn't a garage, but the Eagles Lodge, boasting a live DJ and a full bar. That's the Twilight Rummage Sale.

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E. #3256), 4pm, $1