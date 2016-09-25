Things To Do Tonight 9/25

Gabe Dinger's Going Away Comedy Spectacular!

Well, goddammit. We’re losing another Portland comedian to the wiles of Los Angeles. This time it’s the beloved Gabe Dinger, but he’s leaving on a high note. In Gabe Dinger’s Going Away Comedy Spectacular! he’ll be hitting the stage with Barbara Holm, JoAnne Schinderle, Jason Traeger, Nariko Ott, Bri Pruett, Milan Patel, Ben Harkins, Jacob Christopher, AND punk band Berzerk! Wait… and a raffle, too?!? Gabe really is leaving it ALL out on the stage! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

The Secret Society, 9pm, $10-15

Trevor

Scripted by Orange Is the New Black writer Nick Jones, Trevor fictionalizes the story of Travis the chimpanzee, who viciously mauled a woman in 2009. Drawing on many but not all the particulars of this sensational news story, Jones’ taut, darkly funny play explores questions raised by the tragedy—questions about relationships between species, pet ownership, chimpanzee consciousness and exploitation, and how well-meaning people can be as dangerous to one another as animals. KATIE PELLETIER Note: Trevor is not played by a live chimpanzee. There are no live chimpanzees in this play. Just in case you thought you'd see one. You won't. No chimps. Only man.

Artists Repertory Theatre, 2pm, $25-50

Echo and the Bunnymen, Ester Drang

Although they hail from Great Britain, for me Echo and the Bunnymen will always embody sunny beaches. Growing up in Los Angeles meant going to the ocean whenever my mom got time off work, blasting the legendary post-punk band the entire drive. Cruising down Pacific Coast Highway meant lush pianos, moody guitar riffs, and the rich full-bodied vocals of Ian McCulloch. As we pulled up to the beach, we’d pass a green-trimmed ranch style building that was constantly going out of business, but my mom insisted this place was once the Strand, the only cool venue around, Torrance’s equivalent of the Bronze from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the ’80s. It was there that she saw her favorite band, Echo and the Bunnymen, five times. It was where she swore she jumped onstage and danced next to Ian McCulloch. On those overcast mornings I’d taste the salty air as we passed the forgotten structure, and my mom would smile as McCulloch’s voice echoed during “Lips Like Sugar.” I could see it: smoky eye shadow, marquee lights, bright tutus and all. CAMERON CROWELL

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $30-35

NAO, Kweku Collins

British singer-songwriter NAO’s voice is really quite unique, but sometimes its resemblance to singers like Brandy and Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) is uncanny. She brings a fresh yet retro vibe to the alternative R&B scene, with distinct and soulful vocals fluttering above electronic production, ’90s-style beats, and tracks that dance between pop, funk, and future soul. Last year NAO showed versatility as a guest vocalist on “Firefly” by Mura Masa and Disclosure’s “Superego,” which she wrote. In July she dropped her highly anticipated full-length, For All We Know, and luckily her new album meets the bar she set with repeatable lead single “Bad Blood.” Other dope tracks from the project that we’ll hopefully hear live include the tender and sensual “Intro (Like Velvet),” “Fool to Love,” “Girlfriend,” and “Happy.” JENNI MOORE

Holocene, 8pm, $15

Naked Hour, Justus Proffit, Waister

Los Angeles fuzz-rocker Justus Proffit doesn't waste anytime getting into the thick of things on his recently released debut EP, Magic. Opening track "Seven" showcases Proffit's knack for combining gloomy, self-deprecating lyrics with catchy melodies that will hang around your head for days. Magic's six songs focus on themes of isolation and loss, but instead of coming off as someone who wants to wallow in sadness forever, Proffit's infectious songwriting and top-notch pop sensibility is strong enough to propel his songs to anthemic heights. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Valentine's, 9pm, $5

Hob Osterlund, David James Duncan, Brian Doyle

Hob Osterlund reads from her new book, Holy Moli, which combines a natural history of the albatross, a moving memoir of grief, and an exploration of the Hawaiian concept of’aumakua, in which spiritual ancestors occupy the physical forms of animals. Osterlund will be joined in conversation by David James Duncan, author of The River Why, and Mink River author Brian Doyle.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Blossom, My Body, Coco Columbia

The Portland-based soul and R&B singer-songwriter has been turning heads all summer. Come see what all the excitement is about tonight when Blossom headlines a free Sunday Session at Rontoms.

Rontoms, 8pm, free

Bluebeard's Castle

This is more than a run-through of Béla Bartók’s one-act opera Bluebeard’s Castle. The performance, which features bass Gábor Bretz and mezzo soprano Viktoria Vizin in the opera’s two sung roles, will be set against a backdrop by Pacific Northwest glass sculptor Dale Chihuly, providing a surreal counterpart to Bartók’s disquieting dissonance. The program also includes Mozart’s “Paris” symphony and the world premiere of Among Mountains, an orchestral piece specially commissioned by the Oregon Symphony from up-and-coming American composer Chris Rogerson. NED LANNAMANN

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $29-105

Beer for Breakfast

A glorious morning for beer aficionados, with a meat-eaters-and-vegan-friendly plated breakfast featuring Great Notion beers including their Double Stack stout (made with coffee and maple) their Blueberry Muffin (pretty self-explanatory what this beer tastes like, really), and other breakfast beers from guest brewers.

Great Notion Brewing, 9am, 11am, $50

The Magnificent Seven

If there’s a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

The Trump Card

Mike Daisey returns to Portland with a one-night only performance of his latest one man show, dedicated to crawling inside the orange head of the Republican nominee for President.

Newmark Theatre, 7:30pm, $20.50-30.50