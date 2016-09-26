Good Morning, News: More Shootings, and Trump v. Clinton Debate Tonight—but Thank God It's NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY

Two mass shootings this weekend—one in Washington state. A 20-year-old suspect was "zombie-like" after being arrested for allegedly shooting and killing five at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, WA. Meanwhile, yesterday at a strip mall in Houston, six people were shot and injured—officers have reportedly killed the shooter.

The Timbers had a rough go with the Houston Dynamos on Saturday, getting trounced by the low-ranking team, 3-1. Check out the details with this recap from Blogtown's own Abe Asher.

The southern Oregon coast was rocked by a 5.0 earthquake late Saturday, but is this any reason to fear our super mega-quake is coming our way? Maybe? I don't know! Ack! PANIC!

Tonight signals the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton—so prepare for a blood bath! (If you enjoy the occasional blood bath, here are some local places to watch the debate.)

On the upside, the cool and smart Lester Holt of NBC News will be moderating the debate—find out how he's been preparing for this sure-to-be fucking blood bath here.

The New York Times has STRONGLY endorsed Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. Here's a clip from their endorsement:

Since his campaign began, NBC News has tabulated that Mr. Trump has made 117 distinct policy shifts on 20 major issues, including three contradictory views on abortion in one eight-hour stretch. As reporters try to pin down his contradictions, Mr. Trump has mocked them at his rallies. He said he would “loosen” libel laws to make it easier to sue news organizations that displease him.

And because you care so deeply, Kim Kardashian has broken her silence and is joining the NYT with her endorsement of Hillary Clinton.



Guys, some actual GOOD NEWS: Thanks in part to minimum wage increases, 3.5 million US citizens are finally climbing out of the poverty bracket.

In even MORE good news—especially if all this debate stuff is already making you sick—it's NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY, Y'ALL!



Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer has passed away at the age of 87.

More sad sports news, one of MLB's best pitchers, Jose Fernandez, was killed in a boating accident over the weekend.

Now let's check on the WEATHER in the sky: Summer says "PSYCH!" and returns today with sunny skies and a high of 88.

