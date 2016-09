Clinton Predicts that Lying Liar Donald Trump Will Lie to the American People in Tonight's Debate

After all, he's been lying like crazy lately—why should tonight be any different?

Clinton's ad says he "can't win the debate" if he lies tonight, although he's never been hurt by a lie before. Why should tonight be any different? Lester Holt, the moderator, who is a Republican, is not required to fact-check statements during the debate.

What time is too early to start drinking for a debate that starts at 6 pm PST? Asking for a friend.