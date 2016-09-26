Soccer Recap: Portland Thorns vs. Sky Blue FC

Courtesy Portland Thorns FC

Rejoice! The Portland Thorns captured their first NWSL Shield Sunday evening after defeating Sky Blue FC by a score of 3 - 1 at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. Having already secured a home playoff match, the first in the club’s four year history, the Thorns entered Sunday’s match with the chance to go top of the table and secure the Shield after the Chicago Red Stars beat the Washington Spirit on Saturday, halting them just a point above the Thorns.

Things got off to a bit of a rocky start, with SBFC’s Tasha Kai heading in the opening goal off a corner kick in the sixth minute. With the team knowing exactly what was at stake, the Thorns brought forth a resiliency that would eventually prove too much for Sky Blue.

Portland equalized in the 41st minute when a Tobin Heath free kick from 35-yards out found the head of Allie Long. That’s Heath’s tenth assist of the season, setting a new Thorns FC and NWSL record. It’s a stat that backs up Heath’s impressive ranking in the EA Sport’s latest FIFA game, which puts her at 12th in the world.

The Thorns’ breakthrough came early in the second half when Lindsay Horan threw herself into a diving header to knock home the go-ahead goal off a cross by Nadia Nadim. Portland would go on to secure the win, and the coveted hardware, with a second Allie Long goal in the 84th minute. Long’s brace brings her regular season scoring tally to 6 goals on the year, and a whopping 28 in her career, which ranks third all-time in the NWSL.

If you’ve been following along this season, Sunday’s come-from-behind dramatics shouldn’t be a surprise. This is a team that set a club-record after going unbeaten in 12 games earlier in the year, ended the season on a four-game winning streak, and posted a best-in-the-league 4-2-4 record on the road. This is a team that has the talent to impress, and the chemistry to win. Securing a home field semifinal was nice, and winning the Shield is huge, but these Thorns seem built to go all the way.

Somehow, tickets to next Sunday’s playoff matchup against the New York Flash are still available. With the final set to take place in Houston a week later, this is going to be your last chance to witness a bit of history making here in town. Don’t miss out!