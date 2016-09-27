Good Morning, News: Clinton Crushes Trump, Standoff Trial Continues, and a Colin Kaepernick Update

She crushed it. Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons

The first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was held last night, and it was a doozy! Clinton showed up prepared, and Trump DID NOT LIKE THAT. He grew increasingly unhinged throughout the debate, and defended his documented sexism, said that tax evasion was "smart," and claimed to have "a winning temperament" while having a meltdown. Meanwhile, Clinton kept her cool, at one point saying, "I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate. And I did."

Why isn't Donald Trump smiling? #debates — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 27, 2016

Speaking of the debate: Clinton called out Trump's copious documented sexism, including his deplorable (lol) treatment of Alicia Machado, who won Miss Universe in 1996. When she gained weight, he publicly humiliated her. His response? He just did it again. So much for new management.

Look at this fucking beautiful live debate fact check.

Some theories on Trump's sniffing.

Speaking of Clinton: HRC surrogate and hilarious person Kristen Schaal was in Portland this weekend stumping for the candidate. She spoke out against Trump and the shameful blight that is the tampon tax.

IMPORTANT PSA YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE: It's National Voter Registration Day. Please don't make me cry because you forgot to vote.



Today, in the Oregon standoff trial: There's a lot of new information that came out during the trial on Monday, including this:

Prosecutors told the court Monday that authorities discovered more than 20,000 unfired rounds of ammunition in boxes, bags, trucks and bunks at the Malheur National Refuge when the takeover ended.

The prosecution is set to rest today.

Cops update: Raises for Portland police officers go before city council this week, sold as a possible solution to the city's police shortage. But Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Pete Simpson tells the Portland Tribune it won't be enough.

In California: It's now legal to break into a car to rescue an animal left inside.

IMPORTANT PSA YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE: Don't leave anything with a pulse inside a hot car.

Lebron James is publicly supporting Colin Kaepernick's protest of the National Anthem. So is this Seattle high school football team.

This is "Formation," but about abortion restrictions. Good morning.