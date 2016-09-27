Things To Do Tonight 9/27

Banned Books Week: Diversity

Celebrate books that upset the delicate sensibilities of puritanical PTAs and Republican congressmen everywhere with a spirited Banned Books Week panel discussion featuring the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Charles Brownstein and rad authors like Cory Doctorow and Cathy Camper, who'll address how book-banning disproportionately targets authors of color—and how we can protect our freedom to read whatever we damn well please. MEGAN BURBANK

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Laura Marling

Laura Marling is quite the compelling figure. She speaks in allusions and metaphors, using characters and mythology as vehicles to pick apart and expand on topics that are so painfully human: fear of death, the search for “happiness,” alienation from other people and from oneself. The remarkable thing about Marling is how expertly she navigates these topics at such a young age—her first album was recorded when she was just 17. Her grace and authenticity has withstood the pressure of being a young woman in the music industry, and over the years the boldness that was always present in her voice has become louder and sharper. Her transition from acoustic to electric guitar in her latest album, 2015’s Short Movie, reflects this growth: Marling is rawer and more brazen than ever before. FIONA GABRIELLE WOODMAN

Alberta Rose Theatre, 8pm, $20-23

Cass McCombs Band, Hush Arbors

The dynamic folk-rock singer-songwriter returns to Portland in support of his eighth studio album, Mangy Love. Read our story on Cass McCombs

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

LANY, Transviolet

An evening with the up and coming Los Angeles-based dream pop trio, currently on tour in support of their 2016 EP, Kinda.

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $15-17

Grindhouse Film Festival: Dolemite

"Way down in the jungle deep, the badass lion stepped on the signifying monkey's feet. The monkey said, 'Motherfucker can't you see? You're standing on my goddamn feet.' The lion said 'I ain't heard a word you said. If you say three more I'll be stepping on your motherfucking head.'"

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

Lush, Tamaryn

Lush's name has always been a perfect encapsulation of their dreamy, sparkle-washed music. The '90s British band reunites after a 20-year-long hiatus, and it's been a long time coming. They can do no wrong, but we're hoping the setlist is full of songs from their stellar albums Spooky and Split. Wear pretty shoes to gaze upon. COURTNEY FERGUSON Also, read our story on Lush.

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $25-30

Modern Baseball, Walter Etc., Jank

Whatever you think of “emo” as a descriptor, you can’t deny the irony that one of the genre’s fastest-rising bands is known for being funny. Humor in music is a delicate line to toe, but Philadelphia upstarts Jank seem happy to trample it: weed references abound throughout their catalog, recent EP Versace Summer features an absurdly earnest ode to a barely functioning bicycle, and their debut, Awkward Pop Songs, includes the not inaccurate lyric, “This is a rip-off of a Title Fight song.” Even the instrumentation hints at (perhaps unintentional) satire, as the technical, open-tuning guitar noodling fetishized by a niche subset of music fans is exaggerated nearly to the point of caricature. Sure, Jank’s appeal might be largely tied to the listener feeling included in inside jokes, but sometimes the best parties are the ones where only your closest friends show up. NATHAN TUCKER

Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $19-22

Taking Back Tuesday: Emo Nite LA

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night, Taking Back Tuesday. Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

Holocene, 9pm, $5-7

Whatever Forever

Get ready for Fall with big laughs from some of Portland's best stand-up comedians. Featuring sets from Alex Falcone, JoAnn Schinderle, Phil Schallberger, Barbara Holm. Hosted by Robbie Pankow.

The Waypost, 8pm