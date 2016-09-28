Good Morning, News: Don't Shoot Portland Meets with Mayor, Russians Tied to Airline Disaster, and Another Trump Lie

Don't miss this week's Mercury feature from Ciara Dolan and Doug Brown on sexual assault in the Portland music community. It's a must read.

The prosecution rests their case in the Malheur Refuge Y'all Qaeda trial, probably pretty secure in the knowledge that their presentation of Ammon Bundy's 22 long guns and 12 handguns will convince the jury.

In related news, Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer—who was all buddy-buddy with Bundy and his Malheur Refuge crew—pled the fifth 51 times when asked under oath about the mishandling of government records.

Local activists from Don't Shoot Portland met with Mayor Charlie Hales last night to discuss police brutality, and hang a large Black Lives Matter banner across city hall.

A group of homeless campers who were scooted off the Springwater Corridor last month is being asked by the city to move again—but this time they've decided to hold their ground.

The Portland Public School's lead scandal continues with another PPS official, chief operating officer Tony Magliano, resigning.

Portland's beloved German restaurant Der Rheinlander has announced it will close early next year.

An investigation concludes that the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flight where 298 people were killed was caused by a missile that was brought from Russia into the Ukraine.

Today in hilarious lies from Donald Trump: After getting his orange ass handed to him by Hillary Clinton in Monday's debate, Trump now says it was because "he didn't want to embarrass her."

Today in not so hilarious lies: According to one official testifying in New Jersey's Brigegate trial, it seems Governor Chris Christie knew about the traffic jams and seemed "happy" about it.

Another conservative newspaper endorses Clinton.

Another seemingly unarmed black man has been shot by police, this time in a suburb of San Diego. His crime? Acting "erratically."

Executives working for Wells Fargo have decided to forfeit millions in salaries while under investigation for opening accounts and credit cards without customer consent. (By all means give them a cookie.)

Now let's look up in the air at the WEATHER: Another fine, fine day with sunny skies and a moderate temperature of 75.

And finally, actor Tom Hanks crashes a couple's wedding, which is nice I guess... but maybe next time put on a suit?

