Good Morning, News: Uroboros Gas, the Police Union Contract, and Another Gary Johnson Flub

Good morning, Portland. I'll be bummed out if you don't click the links I've curated for you.

Michela Buttingnol

Out in print and online yesterday, check out this week's feature on the sexual assault problem in the Portland music community.

"Uroboros Glass, one of two Portland factories that found themselves subject to new environmental regulations earlier this year after it became clear they were emitting carcinogens, will close in 2017," we reported yesterday. "Uroboros and a local competitor, Bullseye Glass, saw major heat from regulators and community groups beginning in February, after the Mercury broke news that state officials had turned up alarmingly high rates of cadmium and arsenic in the air near Bullseye."

A whole bunch of drama with the proposed new Portland police union contract. Check out the details here:



That deal would give PPA members a 9 percent raise over three-years, offer better starting pay to new officers, provide for potential student loan reimbursement, give cops finders' fees if they can bring in new officers, and more.

In exchange, the police union would settle one grievance filed against the city, drop 11 more, and do away with the much-despised 48-hour rule that gives cops two days' notice before they have to speak with an internal investigator after they've shot someone.

In the Oregonian this morning: "Woman who worked in Washington County Jail kitchen accused of cornering, fondling two men." First reported by KOIN yesterday.

This will upset right-wingers: Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kenneth Walker is not a fan of guns:



"If I could I would take all the guns in America, put them on big barges and go dump them in the ocean," the judge told the defendant. "Nobody would have a gun. Not police, not security, not anybody. We should eliminate all of them. We could save 33,000 people a year if we didn't have guns in this country."

...

"They are a scourge of this country and no one should have one as far as I'm concerned," he said. "There's no defense to guns. There's just absolutely no reason to have them. But it is a right of people in this country to own and possess them, and I will not say anything to affect that right."

A 22-year-old volunteer football coach at Philomath High School was arraigned for "aggravated hazing" on Tuesday in Clatsop County. The school's varsity football season was cancelled after a summer hazing incident.



A Portland-based band called "The Slants," whose members are Asian-American, is challenging the federal government's ban on offensive trademarks. It's going to the Supreme Court.

A New Jersey commuter train crashed into the Hoboken Terminal this morning, killing at least one woman and injuring at least 100 people. Not good.

Did you all know that Donald Trump is a terrible person? "Employees at Trump's California golf course say he wanted to fire women who weren't pretty enough," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tip for people trying to become president of the United States: know things. Here's libertarian Gary Johnson again not knowing things presidential candidates should know:

