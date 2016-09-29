This Weekend's Style Events

Relique

Lille Boutique will host a trunk show and sample sale for Relique, a New York based lingerie line. The event will feature a meet-and-greet session with one of the designers, as well as a selection of original Relique designs from past seasons that will be available to purchase from Friday through Sunday. Guests who attend the Friday event and make a full-priced Relique purchase from the Fall 2016 collection will receive a free Relique bra, while supplies last, and 10% off storewide.

Lille Boutique, 1007 E Burnside, Friday September 30, 5-8 pm

Portland Apparel Lab (PAL) recently partnered with ADX to create Portland's only fashion accelorator and makerspace, and they are hosting a grand opening party so people can see exactly what this partnership entails. The result of a successful crowdfunding campaign, PAL's new space boasts a modern industrial workroom, professional grade sewing equipment, and digital tools for pattern making and illustration. Refreshments from Lagunitas Brewing Co., Portland Cider Co., and more will be provided.

Portland Apparel Lab, 425 SE 11th, Friday September 30, 7-10 pm

Duchess Clothier will hold their always anticipated annual sample sale, where sample suits, dress shirts, and seperates for men and women will be up to 80% off, SS16 off-the-rack suits will be 25% off, and all accessories will be 25% off. Customers will also see the reveal of their new sport coat collection and their new collection of neck and bow ties. Beverages and snacks will be available the whole day. Be sure to get here early to beat the lines and get what you want before it sells out.

Duchess Clothier, 2505 SE 11th #102, Saturday October 1, 10 am-5 pm

Warby Parker Interior Rendering

Warby Parker is opening their first ever location in Portland, something they have wanted to do since visiting here during the Warby Parker Class Trip in 2013. The space will feature pieces from Portland-raised artist Shawna X and local artist Jason Sturgill, as well as a "do good arcade" where 100% of the proceeds from the classic arcade games will go to The Right Brain Initiative, a nonprofit organization working to make arts education accessible to every K-9 student in the Portland tri-county region.

Warby Parker, 817 NW 23rd, Saturday October 1, Store Hours 11 am-7 pm

Red Wing Heritage

Animal Traffic’s sister shoe store, The Annex-Boots & Shoes, will host the launch of Red Wing Heritage's first ever women’s collection. The full line consists of a 9 style/24 piece collection and was crafted in the USA with leather from Red Wing’s own S.B. Foot Tanning Company in Minnesota, and will be carried at both The Annex and Animal Traffic’s downtown location. The launch of the women's collection was, "inspired by the demand from female consumers who have been sizing-down and buying boots from the Red Wing Heritage men’s collection and a desire to go further back into the company’s archive and bring back the women’s collection in a modern new way."

The Annex, 4018 N Mississippi, Saturday October 1, 12-8 pm