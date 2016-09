Sold Out Blues? W. Kamau Bell Adds Another Show to His Portland Visit!

You love comedian W. Kamau Bell whose painfully smart comedy makes you pee a little with glee. But you were too late to snag tix to his upcoming Oct 21 show at Aladdin. WHAT TO DO. Well, lucky you, Mr. Bell has generously added a new late night show to his visit to Portland. You can now see this top notch comedian at his just added 10:30 pm show on Friday, Oct 21. BUT DO NOT DELAY, AND BE SAD A SECOND TIME. Get your tickets now and here.