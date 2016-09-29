Things To Do Today 9/29

Bianca Del Rio

If you’re not familiar with the sharp-tongued comedy of drag artist Bianca Del Rio (real name Roy Haylock), let’s get you up to speed! Bianca took home the crown in season six of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and is widely regarded as one of the world’s most hilarious insult comics. BUT THAT IS NOT ALL. She’s also the quick-witted darling who will beguile and entertain you with wild true life stories, all peppered with her signature filthy language. In other words, dirty birds, miss this at your peril. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Newmark Theatre, 8pm, $37.50

Dinosaur Jr., Moon Duo

At this point, it feels like Dinosaur Jr. has been around longer than they haven’t. This year the veteran trio of cool dads released their 11th full-length record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. The album is exactly what you expect from the band: iconic, fuzzy power-chords, squealing guitar licks and singer J. Mascis’ nasally, under-achievers’ vocal delivery. But would you really want Dinosaur Jr. to change? WK

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $25-30

The Doubleclicks Variety Show

Beloved geek-folk sister duo the Doubleclicks are trying something new! Instead of singing songs about the introvert party ritual of hanging out with pets, they're going full-on variety show with stand-up from Alex Falcone, songs for nerds from Molly Lewis, and a scene from the President Snakes musical! MEGAN BURBANK

Kickstand Comedy Space, 7:30pm, $5

The Music of David Bowie

Join the Oregon Symphony and conductor Brent Havens for what should prove to be one of the most spectacular tributes to Bowie yet.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $35-95, all ages

Mike Lawrence

An evening of stand-up with the New York City-based comedian and past Bridgetown Comedy Festival performer who worked as a staff writer on season four of Inside Amy Schumer and was the winner of the first season of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle. Lawrence's act leans heavily on pop culture references and self deprecation, and he attributes his ability to deal with hecklers to his time spent at McDonald's working the drive-thru.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $15-23

Allah-Las, Tops

An underlying tension is what distinguishes the Allah-Las' brand of California folk- and surf-rock from the countless other bands that croon like the Byrds—their music is born from the 1960s garage and psychedelic era, but doesn't rely on its throwback familiarity. RACHEL MILBAUER

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $13-15

Deepak Chopra

A presentation by the world-renowned author on the six key lifestyle choices you can make to radically improve your life.

Oregon Convention Center, 6pm, $45-175

Lithics, Dr. Identity, Vog, DJ Kennel Jitters

Lithics minimalist post-punk pulses and chirps, manically pushing forward and pulling back, while building insistent loops before pretending to fall apart, as vocalist Aubrey Hornor brings an understated, bordering-on-spoken-word nonchalance. This restraint, at least on record, keeps the tension high, while also keeping something bubbling below the surface, waiting. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

Valentine's, 8pm

Ural Thomas & the Pain, Lola Buzzkill, DJ Bobby D

To live in Portland and never have seen Ural Thomas and the Pain—a resurrected local treasure of soul if there ever was one—would be a shame. MARJORIE SKINNER

Holocene, 8:30pm, $10

Drive

A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HU

Laurelhurst Theater, 9:40pm, $4