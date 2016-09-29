Luke Cage Debuts on Netflix Tonight! Stay Up and Get HYPED!

Just after midnight tonight, Netflix will be streaming the first season of one of my most anticipated new shows of 2016—Marvel's Luke Cage. And they've already released the opening credits, so check 'em out!



And if you're curious about what other people think, here are some early reviews of Luke Cage, season one!

From Variety:



“Luke Cage” has a more than adequate supply of pleasures, a number of which can be found in Colter’s determined and admirably nuanced performance.

From Comics Beat:



It’s possible that the only trouble Luke Cage may face is that it’s a very slow-going show, far more talkative and contemplative than anything we’ve seen from Marvel Television thus far. Those looking for the comic-based thrills of other series may run into some trouble here, but if you’ve grown tired of the black and white morality plays the generally comprises the genre and want something that resembles prestige television, Luke Cage is just what you’ve been looking for.

From USA Today:



Cage is Marvel’s best TV series yet, but more importantly he's the superhero that the world seems to need most right now, mainly because he’s the most real.

From New York Times:



There’s plenty to like about “Luke Cage,” including the gorgeous Harlem locations; good work in supporting roles by Alfre Woodard and Ron Cephas Jones; and lively performances by musicians like Raphael Saadiq, Charles Bradley and Jidenna. But if you make the inevitable comparison to “Jessica Jones,” the show from which it was semispun off, it looks decidedly average. Mr. Colter was better served there, playing a stoic Cage in a supporting role — here he doesn’t seem comfortable carrying the show.

From The Verge:



The show, taking place in a modern-day Harlem deeply concerned with gentrification, violence, and the neighborhood’s historical character, is telling a story about what it means to be black — nigga or otherwise — in America. It’s a lofty aim. The show examines black culture through its music, literature, television, and film, while never forgetting that it’s a superhero series. It isn’t easy to encapsulate all these themes and influences, and the show sometimes strains visibly to pull off its ambitions. But when it works, it excels, making the series more than another excellent Marvel series. It’s must-see TV.

That's Luke Cage, streaming tonight at midnight (Sept 30) on Netflix! Here's the trailer again to get that whistle wet!