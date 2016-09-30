Good Morning, News: Fire-Sale Weed, a Lunchtime Debate, and a Year Since Roseburg

Amanda Lucier

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Roseburg's Umpqua Community College. Nine people were murdered on October 1, 2015, before the shooter turned the gun on himself after exchanging fire with police. The O has a big package marking the anniversary.

Here's what we ran last year, after spending days in Roseburg following the massacre.

The Trump Foundation beat has been spectacular to the Washington Post's David Farenthold, who keeps unearthing all sorts of shady dealings within the "charity." The latest: The foundation maybe hasn't even been technically allowed to accept donations?

A day after the perplexing, violent crash of a New Jersey commuter train, there's still not much certainty about what led to the incident. One woman, a recent immigrant from Brazil, was the sole person killed, but scores were injured.

CHEAP WEED! New rules for pot packaging, labeling, and testing go into effect tomorrow (if the OLCC doesn't decide to delay at the last minute). That's got retailers "having fire sales right now, trying to get rid of all the product that they’ve purchased in the last six months because they literally will not be able to sell them." Happy Friday.

Still haven't decided whose got your vote for governor? There's a debate between Democrat Kate Brown and Republican Bud Pierce today at 12:15. Stream it while you eat that terrible lasagna.

Speaking of elections! Looks like you're about to be bombarded with messaging urging you not to make the Multnomah County sheriff an elected position, courtesy of Portland developer Bob Ball.

This Malheur National Wildlife Refuge trial is still chugging along. Yesterday one of the occupiers even took the stand.

Remember a couple years ago, when Democrats were enraged by yet another US Supreme Court decisions allowing increased money in politics? Hillary Clinton'$ not mad about it the$e day$.

Also, conservative news sites are now trafficking in hacked audio files from Clinton fundraisers, it seems. The one that's been revealed so far doesn't include many bombshells.

Meanwhile, the Detroit News becomes the latest right-leaning stalwart to refuse to endorse Donald Trump. They like Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.



The Phillipines' piece-of-shit president, Rodrigo Duterte, is now openly wishing he could emulate Hitler in order to slaughter millions of citizens.

And lastly, here's President Obama's eulogy to former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres.

Your autumnal Portland weekend approaches.