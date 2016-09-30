Happy 10th Birthday to Portland's Media Institute for Social Change!

Courtesy Media Institute for Social Change

It was roughly 10 years ago this month when former Mercury reporter (and forever friend of the paper) Phil Busse launched the Media Institute for Social Change—a non-profit designed to support independent media, as well as burgeoning media producers and projects designed to forward social change. They do a summer documentary camp which has inspired 25 local movies about social change and subjects directly related to making Portland and the world a better place. (Check a few of 'em out here!) They also helped launch popular local independent radio station XRAY.FM, and have a weekly show called "The Non-Profit Hour" which throws a spotlight on cool Portland people doing cool important work for the community. In short, ALL GOOD STUFF!

That's why if you support those who support positive change in Portland, you should attend the Media Institute for Social Change's 10th birthday bash and fundraiser, this Sunday, Oct 2 at 5:30-8 pm at Zarr Studios (1535 SE 9th). And for only a $25 admission, you'll be able to enjoy all this:

Handcrafted treats from Farina Bakery

Beer from Portland's StormBreaker Brewing

Specialty drinks featuring Thomas & Sons Distillery

Entertainment from XRAY.FM soul & funk DJ Bobby D

10 years of student films and snacks from Masala Pop

Silent auction with prizes from Bend Film Festival, Live Wire Radio, Hollywood Theatre, Northwest Film Center, Labrewatory, Portland Mercado, White Bird Dance, and so many more!

Get your tickets here, and learn more about how the Media Institute for Social Change helps artists, Portland, and maybe... you?