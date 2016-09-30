Things to Eat and Drink This Weekend

CYNO CUB

Nicky USA's Wild About Game

A cooking competition celebrating the flavors of wild game, with chefs from Portland facing off against Seattle's best to determine which city cooks wild game the best.

Oct 2, The Resort at the Mountain, 11:30am, $69-79

Prost! Portland Oktoberfest

Can't really be Oktoberfest season without Prost! getting in on the fun, transforming the Mississippi marketplace into a Bavarian beer garden, hosting games, kids activities, live music, and a host of special German Oktoberfest beers from a beer truck.

Sept 30-Oct 2, Prost! Portland, 11am

Portland Fresh Hops Fest

Beer is a staple in Portland. Hoppy beer is also a staple in Portland. Fresh-hopped beer is an ephemeral thing, arriving only during hops harvest season, with its piney, citrusy taste and delicate fizz. Beer festivals abound in Oregon, but the Portland Fresh Hops Beer Fest is the only fresh hoppy one at Oaks Park, where you can get drunk and go on amusement park rides. Wheeeeee! SHELBY R. KING

Sept 30-Oct 1, Oaks Amusement Park, 5pm Fri, noon Sat, free admission, $20 a glass + 8 drink tickets

The Wedge

First we conquered the realm of beer. Now Portland sets sights on annexing the world of cheese. The Wedge features more than 50 cheesemakers sharing their product at a farmers market-style showcase, including special bites and drinks from other vendors that go perfectly with the cheeses you're putting into your face.

Oct 1, The Green Dragon Bistro & Pub, 11am, $15-20