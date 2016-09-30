Good News for the Clinton Campaign: Donald Trump is Tweeting Garbage Again

Artist's rendering of Donald Trump. iStock

Today, in the sad ravings of a racist baby carrot dipped in hummus: Donald Trump apparently can't stop taking the bait.

When Hillary Clinton debated him on Monday, she seemed to be taking cues from the Elizabeth Warren Playbook, getting under his skin at every opportunity, especially over former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who Trump publicly shamed when she gained weight. Now an American citizen who plans to vote for Clinton, Machado's proven to be a powerful asset to the Democrats.

Trump's reponse? He's continued to attack Machado for her appearance, and now he's taken to predawn Twitter in a show of just tremendous judgment, posting the following:

Where to even begin with this?

Well, according to CBC, the "sex tape" in question is actually nudity-free footage that was taken from Machado's stint on a reality TV show. So, you know, it's not a sex tape at all.

And even if there were any truth to his tiresome machinations? Given Trump's cartoonishly awful track record with women, going after a beauty queen for her body, and then because of her perceived sexuality, is probably one of the dumbest things he could do at this point.

You can tell the Clinton campaign is having fun with it. Here's their response, via Facebook:

This is a borderline gleeful campaign statement, and it's also smart as hell. Given that Trump, a candidate who's seemingly worked tirelessly to make belittling women a key part of his horrible personal brand, is losing big with women voters, he can't really afford to die on this hill.

But it looks like he can't stop taking the bait, especially when it comes to answering for his well-documented sexism and racism.

Trump responded to questions about what he was doing tweeting at five in the morning by (of course) tweeting, "For those few people knocking me for tweeting at three o'clock in the morning, at least you know I will be there, awake, to answer the call!"

To answer the tempting call to post garbage on Twitter, I guess. As is the proud tradition of the party of Lincoln.