This Week On Blogtown

Everything you missed from Monday September 26-Friday September 29.

MICHELA BUTTIGNOL

TOP STORY:



HIS WORD AGAINST MINE: A tough read, but an important one. Here are sexual assault survivors' stories from the Portland music community.

[Editor’s Note: The following article includes descriptions of sexual assault and may be disturbing to certain readers.]

MONDAY:





OPINION: Dan Savage thinks Gary Johnson is a moron (and if you vote for him you are too). We tend to aggree.

TUESDAY:



PATRIMONIO DESIGNS LTD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

#DEBATENIGHT REVIEW: Donald Trump basically imploded when Hillary Clinton came prepared for the first presidential debate. When you're implying that your opponent has somehow wronged you by preparing for a debate, you know things are desperate. Here's how twitter reacted.

And here's what Dan Savage thinks Hillary should say if Donald brings up Bill's affair(s) at the next debate.

WEDNESDAY:

NICOLE XU

SHOULDN'T SOMEONE BE IN CHARGE OF THIS?: No One’s Policing Lead Dust in Demolition-Happy Portland

THURSDAY:

WEED: Your brand-new Oregon Cannabis Guide has arrived. It's the Portland Mercury's second annual supplement about all things weed.

FRIDAY:

WHY SO WHITE?: Here's what director Tim Burton said when he was asked why there are no people of color in his films.