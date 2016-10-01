Everything you missed from Monday September 26-Friday September 29.
TOP STORY:
HIS WORD AGAINST MINE: A tough read, but an important one. Here are sexual assault survivors' stories from the Portland music community.
[Editor’s Note: The following article includes descriptions of sexual assault and may be disturbing to certain readers.]
MONDAY:
OPINION: Dan Savage thinks Gary Johnson is a moron (and if you vote for him you are too). We tend to aggree.
TUESDAY:
#DEBATENIGHT REVIEW: Donald Trump basically imploded when Hillary Clinton came prepared for the first presidential debate. When you're implying that your opponent has somehow wronged you by preparing for a debate, you know things are desperate. Here's how twitter reacted.
And here's what Dan Savage thinks Hillary should say if Donald brings up Bill's affair(s) at the next debate.
WEDNESDAY:
SHOULDN'T SOMEONE BE IN CHARGE OF THIS?: No One’s Policing Lead Dust in Demolition-Happy Portland
THURSDAY:
WEED: Your brand-new Oregon Cannabis Guide has arrived. It's the Portland Mercury's second annual supplement about all things weed.
FRIDAY:
WHY SO WHITE?: Here's what director Tim Burton said when he was asked why there are no people of color in his films.