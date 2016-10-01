Things To Do Today 10/1

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages

Squeeze, Look Park

Like the Kinks before them, Squeeze’s best material never connected with American audiences. The group is best (if not exclusively) remembered here in the states for their blue-eyed soul detour “Tempted”—the only song in their catalog sung by former keyboardist Paul Carrack—but they were one of the skinny-tie era’s most original and reliable hitmakers in their native England. MORGAN TROPER

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $45

Chills & Thrills: The Gimmick Series—The Tingler (in Percepto!)

This month, the Hollywood Theatre has Chills & Thrills: The Gimmick Series!, featuring films presented with their original, weird promotional gimmicks. John Waters' Polyester will screen in “Odorama” (with scratch 'n' sniff cards!), Earthquake will boast the “room-rumbling bass” of “Sensurround,” and the Creature from the Black Lagoon will lurk in old-school 3D. Tonight it all kicks off with Vincent Price's 1959 thriller The Tingler—in “Percepto,” with certain seats set to vibrate at key points in the movie! ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9, all ages

Lubec, Talkative, Radler, Two Moons, Dog Thieves

Portland noise pop trio Lubec play an all ages release show in support of their terrific new album, Cosmic Debt, the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2014's The Thrall. Also read our story on Lubec.

Black Water Bar, 7:30pm

DJ Shadow

A rare Portland appearance from one of the finest sonic alchemists the world has ever known.

Roseland, 9pm, $25

Prost! Portland Oktoberfest

Can't really be Oktoberfest season without Prost! getting in on the fun, transforming the Mississippi marketplace into a Bavarian beer garden, hosting games, kids activities, live music, and a host of special German Oktoberfest beers from a beer truck.

Sept 30-Oct 2, Prost! Portland, 11am

The Lavender Flu, Pushy, Sleeptalker

If you dug garage punk in Portland during the '00s, you remember the Hunches, the most explosive local group of the era. Frontman Hart Gledhill turned antagonizing an audience (and torturing himself) into high art. But the Hunches were more than crashing punk pranksters—the songs were serious and strong. Much of the writing was done by guitarist Chris Gunn, who returns with the Lavender Flu. Gunn is also full of righteous energy, but he channels it inward, the opposite of Gledhill. And while in performance the new band reminds at times of the Hunches—particularly Gunn's songwriting sense, his sharp, bending, circular riffs, and the buildup/breakdown/loud/quiet surges of drummer Ben Spencer (also of the Hunches)—, the Lavender Flu employ a wider, more dynamic musical vocabulary, free from garage punk's narrow trappings. There are bits of plucky fingerpicking, spacey delay, noise washes, and more, swirled in purposeful arcs. Gunn has been working on a soon-to-be-released double album, Heavy Air, practically since the Hunches' 2009 demise. It's been a long time coming, and if a fabulous first show and a few snippets on Soundcloud are any indication, it will be worth the wait. ANDREW R TONRY

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8pm

The Moondoggies, Banditos, The Jackalope Saints

Washington’s Moondoggies really didn’t work hard enough on their name, which makes them sound like some cheesy Grateful Dead cover band that’d probably have an indefinite Thursday night residency at Calamity Jane’s on 26 up near Mt. Hood. Plus—dogs on the moon? That’s just nuts. Despite all of this, the Moondoggies are fantastic, one of the best Pacific Northwest mountain-country bands around. This month the band’s celebrating its 10th anniversary by re-releasing its 2008 full-length debut, Don’t Be a Stranger—13 tracks of ghostly fingerpicking and echoing harmonies that exemplify the haunted beauty of a misty winter in the Cascades, especially on tracks like “Ain’t No Lord” and “The Undertaker.” But they’re also experts at capturing boot-stomping bouts of twangy joy on tracks like “Long Time Coming.” Don’t Be a Stranger is great, but don’t forget to revisit their latest full-length, 2014’s Adios, I’m a Ghost—“Red Eye” is one of my personal favorites, particularly the moments when frontman Kevin Murphy sighs, “She’s up and gone/Up to Washington” between the hissing squeals of hot-poker guitar riffs. CIARA DOLAN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12-14

The Wedge

First we conquered the realm of beer. Now Portland sets sights on annexing the world of cheese. The Wedge features more than 50 cheesemakers sharing their product at a farmers market-style showcase, including special bites and drinks from other vendors that go perfectly with the cheeses you're putting into your face.

Green Dragon Bistro & Brewpub, 11am, $15-20

Frankenstein's Comicbook Swap

Portland’s got a ton of comic book shows, but Frankenstein’s Comic Book Swap is a standout—instead of costing a fortune and focusing on cosplay instead of comics, Frankenstein’s costs ONE MEASLY DOLLAR, takes over the charming Eagles Lodge, and features collectors selling their beloved comics, toys, movies, and weird old crap. It’s a friendly, low-key, and fantastic affair; chances are you’ll walk out with a few bizarre finds you'll love more than life itself. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E. #3256), 11am, $1-5, all ages

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

I haven't liked a Tim Burton film since Batman Returns, and I'm saying that now to illustrate how much I did like his latest, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Coming from an overly precious book series and an eccentric director, I don't know how MPHPC turned out so relatable, exciting, and heartwarming, but it's a friggin romp. It's like a good Harry Potter movie without the awkward mandate to follow the book's plot. MPHPC the film throws MPHPC the book out the window. (Polite opera claps.) Plus, Asa Butterfield is the perfect empty persona for the audience to latch onto, and Samuel L. Jackson actually has fun for once! But wait, my space is running out and I have to warn you about the messy time trav—SUZETTE SMITH

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Sad Horse, White Shark Shiver, Weird Cactus

Despite their name, Portland punks Sad Horse can put a smile on any pony's face. NED LANNAMANN

The Know, 8pm

Spellbound: DJ Action Slacks, DJ Wildman James

DJ Action Slacks' annual Halloween dance party just got an upgrade for its fifth anniversary, with some special effects enhancements to go along with the classic soul, Motown, R&B and blues grooves from both her collection and DJ Wildman James'.

(The World Famous) Kenton Club, 9pm, $5

Portland Fresh Hops Fest

Beer is a staple in Portland. Hoppy beer is also a staple in Portland. Fresh-hopped beer is an ephemeral thing, arriving only during hops harvest season, with its piney, citrusy taste and delicate fizz. Beer festivals abound in Oregon, but the Portland Fresh Hops Beer Fest is the only fresh hoppy one at Oaks Park, where you can get drunk and go on amusement park rides. Wheeeeee! SHELBY R. KING

Oaks Amusement Park, 12pm, free ($20 a glass + 8 drink tickets)

Frankenstein: A Cabaret

First seen at the Fertile Ground Festival, Frankenstein: A Cabaret is everything I want in a play: It’s creepy, it’s weird, and it explores themes of gender and sexuality by adapting a well-known piece of literature with an almost exclusively female cast. Plus musical theatre. There’s a lot going on: a six-piece band onstage, some of whom were also actors; a full cast and storyline; a group of three dancers performing in most scenes; a chorus narrating between numbers; and not one but two Monsters (for reasons that remain unclear to me). There was a dance number with neon rope lights and mirrors on a pitch-black stage. On their own, each of these things would have been pretty great (and they were), but the sum of the play's parts felt complex and hard to follow. AMELIA AYRELAN IUVINO

Clinton Street Theater, 8pm, $15-20

Erotic City

This long-running tribute to Prince becomes a combination of celebration and memorial for the dearly departed legend.

Club 21, 9pm, $5