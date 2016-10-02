Things To Do Tonight 10/2

Portland Thorns vs. Western New York Flash

After a season for the ages, the Portland Thorns have earned the honor of hosting their first-ever home playoff game: an NWSL semifinal matchup against the Western New York Flash at Providence Park. With the final set to take place next week in Houston, you don’t want to miss this chance to witness history in the making right here in town. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Providence Park, 2pm, $13.50-90, all ages

Peaches, Christeene, Bomb Ass Pussy

When Toronto artist Merrill Beth Nisker moved to Berlin in the late '90s to pursue life under the name Peaches, she probably had no idea the "Teaches of Peaches" would incite a mini sexual revolution in the musical world. Other pop artists have occasionally dabbled in pornographic imagery, but Peaches' career-long treatment of sex and all its definitions is unmatched, methodical, and academic, forming narratives that fire out direct messages of violent love and lascivious challenges rather than dancing around with colorful metaphors. Her latest LP, Rub, is filled with tracks that happily continue in this sordid tradition. Underrated amid the controversial subject matter however is Peaches' prowess as an incredible performer and style maven whose outrageous fashions in her fever dream videos and riotous live shows are just as sexy and entertaining as anything coming from that beautifully devilish mind. CHRIS SUTTON

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $23-25

MDC, Wartorn, Bombsquad, Question Tuesday

Dave Dictor, frontman and founder of influential hardcore punk band MDC (Millions of Dead Cops, Millions of Damn Christians, Multi Death Corporation, etc.), recently published his first book, MDC: Memoir from a Damaged Civilization. While his might not be the most famous name in punk rock history, Dictor’s influence is among the most important. Forming in the early ’80s in San Francisco, MDC was among the earliest hardcore bands to confront homophobia, transgender rights, animal rights, and contribute to the then-unlikely alliance of punk rock and political activism. The Long Island-born singer has called Portland home since 1995, and continues to tour with MDC, albeit with an ever-changing lineup. Although over three decades have passed since Dictor first picked up a microphone, the issues he’s speaking out against are just as relevant, and his voice is just as powerful. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Hawthorne Theatre Lounge, 7:30pm, $10-12

Hazel, Hex Vision

Early 90s indie rock outfit-turned-hometown heroes, Hazel reunite for a pair of shows at Mississippi Studios in celebration of their new Voodoo Doughnut Recordings and Cavity Search Records-issued full-length, Live in Portland, which collects live material recorded at the now defunct X-Ray Cafe, and on the back of a flatbed truck, as part of a benefit show for homeless youth shelter Outside In.

Mississippi Studios, 5:30pm, $8-10, all ages

Queen of Katwe

There's a not insignificant legacy of terrible movies about poor brown kids being taught out of poverty by godly white people like Sandra Bullock. Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe isn’t one of those movies. Queen of Katwe’s protagonist—a Ugandan tween named Phiona—dominates at chess with the help of a teacher, yes, but that teacher is a black, Ugandan one, Robert (David Oyelowo). Robert teaches the slum kids chess because these kids are fighters, and chess is a game for fighters. Families looking for a not-cartoon movie to see together should know, however, that it isn’t a fast movie. It’s not short, either, but if “not racist” and “for smart kids” is your family’s deal, Queen of Katwe might be a movie for you. ELINOR JONES

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Jeremy Enigk, Jon Black

Jeremy Enigk knows what it feels like to live in the shadow of early success. His beloved Seattle band Sunny Day Real Estate made four full-lengths, each worthy of a place in the pantheon of classic ’90s punk-adjacent guitar music. But the group’s ’94 Sub Pop debut, Diary, is the sort of record that routinely attracts “Greatest Emo Album Ever” accolades, despite the band’s public ambivalence about that particular genre tag. Enigk’s solo career has followed a similar path, in that his more recent output remains eclipsed by the orchestral maximalism of ’96’s Return of the Frog Queen, recorded during Sunny Day’s first (of three) breakups. But two classic albums are plenty to keep fans’ appetites whetted for the new material he announced through a crowd-funding campaign last year. NATHAN TUCKER

Doug Fir, 9pm, $13-15



Nicky USA's Wild About Game

A cooking competition celebrating the flavors of wild game, with chefs from Portland facing off against Seattle's best to determine which city cooks wild game the best.

The Resort at the Mountain, 11:30am, $69-79

How I Learned What I Learned

Portland Playhouse’s season opener is an atypical combo: a rarely-seen play by and about a major icon of American theater. How I Learned What I Learned is August Wilson’s autobiographical solo show, in which the playwright recounts his experiences, from formative moments as a young black artist living in Pittsburgh to becoming the critically lauded, Pulitzer-winning author of the American Century Cycle. Highly recommended if you care about intersections of art and race, and the “small irrevocable tragedies” that, as Wilson puts it, make up a life. Kevin Jones, co-founder and artistic director of the August Wilson Red Door Project, will direct. MEGAN BURBANK

Portland Playhouse, 2pm, $25-34

Home Movie Day

Do you have 8mm, Super 8, or 16mm home movies you want to show everybody? Or are you a voyeuristic creep who wants to watch other people's 8mm, Super 8, or 16mm home movies? Today's your day.

Hollywood Theatre, 2pm, free, all ages