Good Morning, News: Rough Soccer Weekend, Trump's Leaked Tax Returns, and Kim Kardashian Robbed!

Not such a great soccer weekend for Portland as the Timbers fall to Colorado (their sixth straight road loss), and our beloved Thorns get knocked out of the NWSL semi-finals by the Western New York Flash.

To show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the Portland Trailblazers chose their own action to take during the National Anthem—huddling with their arms around each other in unity. Damian Lillard said this:



"I'm a proud American, but the reason behind the protesting, I share that same belief," Lillard said. "I share that same feeling being an African American. Obviously, every other guy on this team shares that belief as well."

While we're on the topic, for those of you who insultingly have to whine "ALL lives matter" whenever you hear the "Black Lives Matter" rallying cry, check out what the white CEO of AT&T had to say to his employees about the subject:



When a parent says, “I love my son,” you don’t say, “What about your daughter?” When we walk or run for breast cancer funding and research, we don’t say, “What about prostate cancer?” When the president says, “God bless America,” we don’t say, “Shouldn’t God bless all countries?” And when a person struggling with what’s been broadcast on our airwaves says, “black lives matter,” we should not say “all lives matter” to justify ignoring the real need for change.

The New York Times has hit Donald Trump hard with an exclusive on the candidate's leaked tax returns which show he could have been avoiding paying federal income tax for up to 18 years.

According to a report, Trump's kids are even start to worry about their father's downward spiral.

Today in "Well, that didn't work": Republicans have tried to make hay with some leaked Hillary Clinton comments about Bernie Sanders supporters—but Bernie stepped in to say he actually agrees with what Clinton had to say.

Hackers have supposedly targeted the voter registration systems of 20 states—but according to Homeland Security, they haven't messed with anything. (Yet?)

The people of Haiti and Jamaica are preparing for what could be a monstrous hurricane bearing down on the islands.

Reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in Paris by criminals posing as cops, who got away with millions in jewelry.

And finally, here's a pretty accurate recreation of the first Clinton-Trump debate, courtesy of Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin, and SNL.

