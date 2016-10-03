Bud Pierce's Wrongheaded Domestic Violence Comments Aren't Going Away That Easily

Bud Pierce Wikimedia Commons

You could feel it immediately when the words left Bud Pierce's lips last Friday: A line had been crossed.

Pierce, a Salem oncologist and the Republican nominee for Oregon governor, was in the middle of a debate with Gov. Kate Brown in front of the City Club of Portland when he made an ill-advised (and flat-out wrong) claim on domestic abuse.

“A woman that has a great education and training and a great job is not susceptible to this kind of abuse by men, women or anyone,” Pierce said, according to OPB's reckoning (I was listening but didn't take notes).

Immediately the crowd began jeering Pierce. Brown herself responded with something like "I don't even know where to start" (she'd earlier revealed she's been the victim of domestic abuse).

Pierce, who only recently denounced Donald Trump, had stumbled into a very Trumpian gaffe. And while the candidate's remark didn't send immediate shockwaves through Oregon political Twitter as I expected, it garnered some notice.

.@BudPierce4Gov Says women who have education, training, "aren't susceptible to this kind of abuse." Gasps from the audience. #ORGovDebate16

— Kieran Hanrahan (@kierandhanrahan) September 30, 2016

Before long, Pierce was walking his comment back, issuing a statement that said: "I know that any women, regardless of economic status, can be subject to domestic violence and sexual abuse."

But it looks as though the issue won't stop there. Women's advocacy groups are planning to hold a press conference at noon denouncing Pierce's comments and making a "major announcement," according to a release.

Speaking at the conference are two Democratic state representatives—former Gresham police chief Carla Piluso and House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson—along with representatives from domestic violence shelter Bradley Angle and the Oregon End Violence Against Women PAC.

We'll update with pertinent news of any "major' announcements.