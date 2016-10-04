Good Morning, News: Bear Mayhem, Trump Gets Even Creepier, and (Wow!) Testing Rape Kits Works!

Surprise! It turns out when you actually test the thousands of rape kits you let sit around for years and years, you maybe get closer to solving rapes. Kits that Multnomah and other counties have finally begun sending in for testing are turning up hits. That's not to say the long-overdue testing has led to any prosecutions (yet), but at least the kits aren't gathering dust any longer.

American Hero of the Day on Monday: Todd Orr, of Bozeman, Montana, who survived two gruesome attacks by a mother grizzly over the weekend, and even had the presence of mind to do a little selfie video in between (it's below, and SO YOU KNOW: sort of gross). Hard to say if that's more a commentary on Orr's devil-may-care disposition or our sad social media prison. Either way: Here's to you, Todd. Sorry about your head.

It's hard to know who to trust around this point in an election year, but support for Measure 97—the proposed $3 billion tax hike on many large corporations—is apparently lagging. At least, that's according to a recent poll by a firm led by a Republican strategist, who swears it's on the level. A poll early last month found the measure had strong support. It's worth noting that the big-business opponents of Measure 97 have cobbled together more than $10.6 million to fight the thing. That's insane money.

Oregon's Republican candidate for governor, Dr. Bud Pierce, said some really stupid stuff about domestic assault during a debate last Friday. He apologized right away, but Democratic lawmakers and domestic violence groups aren't impressed.

Nor, for that matter, is Pierce's former spokeswoman, who resigned mere hours after her boss suggested that educated women are "not susceptible" to abuse.

Portland is considering lowering the allowed density on 27 blocks in the already-dense Northwest District. That might lead to a hefty lawsuit, as developers hoping to sink their teeth into the area are forced to build less lucrative projects, the Trib reports.

“The United States is suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia that were established to sustain the cessation of hostilities." That's the stilted, dull, and utterly unhelpful way the State Department announces it's cut off talks with Russia over an agreement on Syria because Russia's been helping to bomb children to death.

Donald Trump's bad week continues: After a gang of stories pointing out just how shady it is, Trump's charitable foundation is officially told to stop soliciting donations within the state of New York.

Meanwhile: Hey, blue collar Midwesterners certain that a President Trump will work magic for your flagging industries. Maybe check out where he's been sourcing materials for his largest projects lately. (Hint: China)

Also: It was only a matter of time before someone asked past Apprentice cast and crew how they found their time with Trump. The Associated Press went for it, and it is somehow creepier than you'd expect. "We were in the boardroom one time figuring out who to blame for the task, and he just stopped in the middle and pointed to someone and said, 'You'd f... her, wouldn't you? I'd f... her. C'mon, wouldn't you?'"

Anyway, there's a vice presidential debate today at 6 pm. The bros at Bloomberg Politics have your drinking game.

OHH YEAH: Here are the official drinking game rules for the VP #debatenight

With @AlexanderTrow & @Griffin: pic.twitter.com/GnIpGRgFeJ — Matt Negrin (@MattNegrin) October 4, 2016

It's back!